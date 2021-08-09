Joe Buck: Meet the 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host and Sportscaster

✖

Joe Buck will be the guest host of Jeopardy! starting on Monday. He is set to guest host for a week, and this comes after the game show announced that Mike Richards will be the permanent host. Buck is known for being one of the top sportscasters in the country, being the lead announcer for NFL and MLB games for Fox Sports. And while he comes from a sportscasting family, Buck's journey was not a walk in the park.

Buck, 52, is the son of Jack Buck the legendary voice of the St. Louis Cardinals who died in 2002. He made history in 1994 as he was hired by Fox Sports as part of the NFL broadcast team. At the age of 25, Buck became the younger announcer to call a full slate of NFL games on network television. And at the age of 27, Buck became the youngest play-by-play announcer to call the World Series.

Buck continued to work his way up the ranks of Fox Sports and became the lead play-by-play announcer for NFL games in 2002. At the time, Buck was working with Cris Collinsworth and the duo would be together for three seasons. In 2005, Troy Aikman took over for Collinsworth, and they are now the second-longest broadcast team to call NFL games, second only to Pat Summerall and John Madden. Buck's preparation has led to him winning eight Emmy Awards. And back in September 2020, Buck won the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.

“My dad was my best friend and my mom taught me everything I know,” Buck said during his Hall of Fame Speech on Saturday talking about how happy to be winning the same award as his father. “My dad’s career took off when I was little and I saw a man who loved to go to work. I saw what it meant to be a good broadcaster but more than that I saw what it meant to be a good man.”

While Buck might be known more for his work in the NFL, he has also put together a strong baseball career. His MLB resume includes he 1996, 1998 and 2000-20 World Series; the 1997, 1999, 2001, 2003-05, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 American League Championship Series; the 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 National League Championship Series and the 1997, 1999, 2001-19, 2021 All-Star Games. Buck is currently married to ESPN reported Michelle Beisner-Buck, and they have twin sons.