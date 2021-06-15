'Jeopardy!': Savannah Guthrie Debuts, and Viewers Have Thoughts

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie made her debut as Jeopardy!'s latest guest host on Monday. As they've done for every host before her, Jeopardy! viewers took to Twitter to weigh in on the latest guest host. What did they have to say about Guthrie's turn on the quiz show program?

Ahead of the episode, Guthrie explained how she prepared to step into the late Alex Trebek's shoes on Jeopardy!. In particular, the news anchor said that her time as the guest host gave her a new appreciation for what Trebek brought to the role. Guthrie said on Monday's episode of the Today Show, "I knew Alex was an icon before I came here and guest-hosted Jeopardy!, But what I didn't know or couldn't really feel was how much he is loved and missed in these halls. I'm more in awe of him. I'm in awe of his skill, but I'm mostly in awe of his goodness, and it's so reflected in the people who worked with him."

But, how did Guthrie hold up in comparison to Trebek and guest hosts of weeks' past? Read on to see what Jeopardy! fans are saying.