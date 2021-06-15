'Jeopardy!': Savannah Guthrie Debuts, and Viewers Have Thoughts
Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie made her debut as Jeopardy!'s latest guest host on Monday. As they've done for every host before her, Jeopardy! viewers took to Twitter to weigh in on the latest guest host. What did they have to say about Guthrie's turn on the quiz show program?
Ahead of the episode, Guthrie explained how she prepared to step into the late Alex Trebek's shoes on Jeopardy!. In particular, the news anchor said that her time as the guest host gave her a new appreciation for what Trebek brought to the role. Guthrie said on Monday's episode of the Today Show, "I knew Alex was an icon before I came here and guest-hosted Jeopardy!, But what I didn't know or couldn't really feel was how much he is loved and missed in these halls. I'm more in awe of him. I'm in awe of his skill, but I'm mostly in awe of his goodness, and it's so reflected in the people who worked with him."
But, how did Guthrie hold up in comparison to Trebek and guest hosts of weeks' past? Read on to see what Jeopardy! fans are saying.
Awesome! So happy to see that Savannah Guthrie will be hosting for the next 2 weeks. I think she'll do a great job! #Jeopardy— Alex M (@aalleexx101) June 14, 2021
This fan is definitely looking forward to the next two weeks with Guthrie as the host. Her hosting stint will wrap up on June 25.prevnext
Concentrating on Jeopardy. Savannah is doing a good job. #jeopardy #CatsOfTwitter #blackca pic.twitter.com/pSmUgtxLPa— Barbara Huffman (@BarbaraHuffman8) June 14, 2021
Guthrie even has the approval of the cats of Twitter. This user even noted that the whole family, pets and all, thought that the Today anchor was doing a "good job."prevnext
Already missing @missmayim hosting #Jeopardy— Bridget Haines (@BridgetPHaines) June 14, 2021
As it turns out, fans are missing Mayim Bialik as the host. The Big Bang Theory star hosted the program, to much acclaim, from May 31 to June 11.prevnext
I may have to skip #Jeopardy for the next 2 wks. It's bad enough Savannah Guthrie is the host, but her "You Got It" for every correct question is nails on a chalkboard.— Believe a Democrat, lose a country (@MeSoDeplorable) June 15, 2021
Not everyone is a fan of Guthrie's hosting abilities. This user even shared their qualms with the anchor, and they didn't hold back.prevnext
Already not loving Savannah...if I hear “you got it!” one more time, someone’s gonna get it. #Jeopardy— Betsy (@ilovecrows28) June 14, 2021
Several fans actually took to Twitter to share their frustrations over Guthrie saying "You got it," so often during the episode. It sounds like they didn't "get" to vibe with the journalist.prevnext
I thought Savannah did well on her first night, but like Bill Whitaker, bad contestants and too many triple stumpers. Plenty of time to improve.#Jeopardy— Steve Davis (@SteveRockyDavis) June 14, 2021
It seems like this viewer is giving Guthrie points for effort. But, they also said that she has room to improve over the next two weeks.prevnext
They really need to announce a permanent #Jeopardy host already pic.twitter.com/E67JvIv5w3— Openly Black Regine (@egi9781) June 14, 2021
For some fans, they're just waiting for the show to announce who will be the permanent host. Looks like they haven't been a fan of the hosting roulette that's been going on over the past several months.prev