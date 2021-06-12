'Jeopardy!' Watchers Weigh in on Mayim Bialik's Full-Time Hosting Chances
Mayim Bialik wrapped up her stint as the guest host of Jeopardy! on Friday. The Big Bang Theory alum was tasked with hosting the quiz show program for the past two weeks. So, how did Jeopardy! viewers respond to Bialik's turn as the host? Well, there is a dedicated group of viewers who believe that the actor has what it takes to step into Alex Trebek's hosting shoes for the long term.
During her first episode as the host, Bialik shared why this role was an important one for her. She explained that her background as an academic gave her a strong appreciation for the quiz show. Bialik said, "I was raised in a very creative and academic family, but it wasn't until high school that I fell in love with science, and that love led me to a PhD in neuroscience. I so appreciate that Jeopardy! is a show that tests all aspects of intellect and allows the brightest minds to shine."
Bialik's love of Jeopardy! was clearly on display throughout her two weeks as the host. How did the viewers respond to Jeopardy!'s latest guest host?
Mayim Bialik needs to be the permanent host 💯#Jeopardy https://t.co/edlfDntwHU— Conor Baldwin (@Conor529) June 10, 2021
Bialik has this fan's vote to be the permanent Jeopardy! host. There has long been speculation surrounding who will become the next, full-time host of Jeopardy! in light of longtime host Trebek's death in November.
I think it's been a great run for Mayim! She's up there with my fave guest hosts. But still so excited to see what LeVar brings later this season!! #Jeopardy— Anything I Watch (@AnythingIwatch) June 11, 2021
Another fan was impressed by Bialik's hosting run on the competition. Although, they're not going to make any firm statements on their hopes for the full-time host just yet.
Interesting watching all of these #Jeopardy guest hosts. Some were duds, others were okay, but Mayim Bialik is an absolute natural. She's been witty, energetic & fun to watch and would be a very worthy successor to Alex as permanent host.— Christopher Skinner (@ChrisSkinner_) June 11, 2021
Over the months, everyone from Ken Jennings to Anderson Cooper has tried their hands at being Jeopardy!'s host. However, this fan believes that it's Bialik's job for the taking.
I can’t believe Mayim’a turn is already over 🥺. I enjoyed her run on #Jeopardy Can we keep her? pic.twitter.com/t1Z3inIL2O— Serry (@Serry01) June 11, 2021
Apparently, Bialik's time on Jeopardy! went by too fast for some viewers. In fact, they want her to be the permanent host.
Mayim Bialik has been a really good host. Wouldn't mind if she got the job full time. She's up there with Buzzy, Ken and Mike as the best of the guest hosts. #Jeopardy— Islander Josh (@YankeeJosh) June 11, 2021
Yet another viewer would be on board with Bialik hosting full-time. They also praised others like Jennings and Buzzy Cohen, the latter of whom hosted the annual Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.
Mayim Bialik is my #1 Host for #Jeopardy so far.— Margaret Williams (@maggieopinion) June 11, 2021
As previously stated, there have been plenty of individuals who have already tried their hand at hosting Jeopardy!. But, many feel like Bialik is the right one for the full-time gig.
@Jeopardy I think @missmayim should be the new host of Jeopardy!! She has absolutely CRUSHED it and she’s a breath of fresh air to watch on the tv screen. Beaming bright smile, radiates positivity, and knows her stuff! Mayim for host!! #Jeopardy— M.J.W. (@jetman913) June 10, 2021
Clearly, Jeopardy! fans loved Bialik on the show. Could she end up as the show's permanent host? Only time will tell.