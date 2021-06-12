'Jeopardy!' Watchers Weigh in on Mayim Bialik's Full-Time Hosting Chances

By Stephanie Downs

Mayim Bialik wrapped up her stint as the guest host of Jeopardy! on Friday. The Big Bang Theory alum was tasked with hosting the quiz show program for the past two weeks. So, how did Jeopardy! viewers respond to Bialik's turn as the host? Well, there is a dedicated group of viewers who believe that the actor has what it takes to step into Alex Trebek's hosting shoes for the long term.

During her first episode as the host, Bialik shared why this role was an important one for her. She explained that her background as an academic gave her a strong appreciation for the quiz show. Bialik said, "I was raised in a very creative and academic family, but it wasn't until high school that I fell in love with science, and that love led me to a PhD in neuroscience. I so appreciate that Jeopardy! is a show that tests all aspects of intellect and allows the brightest minds to shine."

Bialik's love of Jeopardy! was clearly on display throughout her two weeks as the host. How did the viewers respond to Jeopardy!'s latest guest host?

Bialik has this fan's vote to be the permanent Jeopardy! host. There has long been speculation surrounding who will become the next, full-time host of Jeopardy! in light of longtime host Trebek's death in November

Another fan was impressed by Bialik's hosting run on the competition. Although, they're not going to make any firm statements on their hopes for the full-time host just yet. 

Over the months, everyone from Ken Jennings to Anderson Cooper has tried their hands at being Jeopardy!'s host. However, this fan believes that it's Bialik's job for the taking. 

Apparently, Bialik's time on Jeopardy! went by too fast for some viewers. In fact, they want her to be the permanent host. 

Yet another viewer would be on board with Bialik hosting full-time. They also praised others like Jennings and Buzzy Cohen, the latter of whom hosted the annual Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. 

As previously stated, there have been plenty of individuals who have already tried their hand at hosting Jeopardy!. But, many feel like Bialik is the right one for the full-time gig. 

Clearly, Jeopardy! fans loved Bialik on the show. Could she end up as the show's permanent host? Only time will tell. 

