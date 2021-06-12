'Jeopardy!' Watchers Weigh in on Mayim Bialik's Full-Time Hosting Chances

Mayim Bialik wrapped up her stint as the guest host of Jeopardy! on Friday. The Big Bang Theory alum was tasked with hosting the quiz show program for the past two weeks. So, how did Jeopardy! viewers respond to Bialik's turn as the host? Well, there is a dedicated group of viewers who believe that the actor has what it takes to step into Alex Trebek's hosting shoes for the long term.

During her first episode as the host, Bialik shared why this role was an important one for her. She explained that her background as an academic gave her a strong appreciation for the quiz show. Bialik said, "I was raised in a very creative and academic family, but it wasn't until high school that I fell in love with science, and that love led me to a PhD in neuroscience. I so appreciate that Jeopardy! is a show that tests all aspects of intellect and allows the brightest minds to shine."

Bialik's love of Jeopardy! was clearly on display throughout her two weeks as the host. How did the viewers respond to Jeopardy!'s latest guest host?