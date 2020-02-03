‘Jeopardy!’ Reveals ‘Fab 15’ Players Competing in 2020 College Championship

Jeopardy!‘s annual College Championship is set to kick off incredibly soon. According to TVLine, the 2020 College Championship is set to premiere on Monday, April 6. Additionally, the publication also released the names of the “Fab 15” students who will be competing to be the ultimate Jeopardy! College Champion.

The winner of the College Championship will receive $100,000 and, of course, the prestigious winner title. The show detailed that the winner will not only receive the cash prize but they will also get “a berth in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions.” College students from around the country are set to compete in the event, with competitors coming from the likes of Princeton University and the University of Mississippi.

TVLine reported that the “Fab 15” will consist of Sophie Casarico, a junior from Florida State University, Joe Coker, a junior at Hendrix College, Tyler Combs, a senior at Indiana University, and Marshall Comeaux, a sophomore at the University of Texas. The rest of the contestants, in alphabetical order, are Emma Farrell, Alistair Grey, Sirad Hassan, Natalie Hachcote, Kayla Kalhor, Beni Keown, Londyn Lorenz, Nathaniel Miller, Nibir Sarma, Kylie Weaver, and Xiaoke Ying.

The announcement of the College Championship contestants comes weeks after Jeopardy! wrapped up its Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time special that featured Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter going head-to-head for the top, $1 million prize. The news also comes amidst Alex Trebek‘s ongoing cancer battle. The longtime Jeopardy! host originally revealed that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

Despite his battle with the illness, Trebek has assured viewers that he’ll continue to appear on the quiz program for as long as he is able to do so.

“When you’ve been hosting, there are some of you who have been doing your jobs for many years,” he said about possibly retiring, per PEOPLE. “Some of you two or three decades. When you’ve been in the same job for that long period of time, it moves you to think at some point about retiring. Thinking about retiring and retiring are two different things.”

He added that “as long as I feel my skills haven’t diminished too much and as long as I’m enjoying spending time with bright people and working with people like Harry [Friedman] and our creative writing team, then I’m going to do it.”

With this upcoming College tournament, which is set to be hosted by Trebek, it’s clear that the host isn’t going to step away from his post anytime soon.