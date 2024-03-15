'Jeopardy!' Makes Mistake With 'The Simpsons' Clue

A clue involving a character's real name had a typo that was pointed out by fans and a former writer on 'The Simpsons' on X.

The Simpsons may be in its 35th season, but even Jeopardy! still has trouble with characters. Via TV Insider, the Mar. 14 episode of the long-running game show flubbed one of its clues under the category "Real Names of Unreal People." Contestants Troy Meyer, Ben Chan, and Yogesh Raut were given a clue in the category for $600, reading, "Robert Underdunk Terwilliger is the real name of this vengeful The Simpsons character."

Technically, there wouldn't even be a right answer for this clue due to the fact that Robert Underdunk Terwilliger is not a character on The Simpsons, as a fan pointed out on X. However, Meyer, who won the Mar. 13 episode, buzzed in with the correct guess of Sideshow Bob. Former The Simpsons writer Bill Oakley confirmed on X that Jeopardy! made a "rare mistake," clarifying that Sideshow Bob's full name is Robert Onderdonk Terwilliger.

Yes @Jeopardy you made a rare mistake. It’s “Onderdonk”. And @Joshstrangehill and I are certain cause we wrote that script. Cc: @KenJennings https://t.co/fkUjgYbttZ — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) March 14, 2024

While the Jeopardy! writers likely take very great care in making sure that the clues are as perfect as can be, it seems like every once in a while, one clue just gets away from them. It's a good thing that Oakley clarified Sideshow Bob's name, as some fans were even questioning whether it was Onderdonk or Underdunk due to the clue.

As one user wrote, "Im really glad you confirmed this b/c I was positive it was Onderdonk for my whole life but I looked it up a few months ago bc I was posting some joke but most of online said Underdunk and I was so lost." The official Jeopardy! account also owned up to its mistake and shared a very appropriate gif from The Simpsons in response to Oakley's post.

Even though it is rare for Jeopardy! clues to have mistakes, it does happen, especially for a show that has been on for so long. Last October, there was a houseplant photo mix-up where the clue was for one plant, yet the picture showed a different one, and it wasn't even the first time it happened. The previous month, there was a different clue mix-up for RuPaul's Drag Race. It just goes to show that no matter how long a series has been on, mistakes will happen, but at least Troy Meyer was still able to get the Simpsons clue right.

It's inevitable for Jeopardy! to make a mistake every once in a while, and it seems like for Sideshow Bob, it was a common mistake in numerous places. Luckily, things are cleared up about the name, and it didn't hurt the game, which really is all that matters.