'Jeopardy!' Floats Apology After On-Air Mixup

Jeopardy! is issuing an apology following a social media flub. The competition series posted a clip from Thursday's episode on Instagram with a clue that centered on RuPaul's Drag Race. However, while the audio was correct, the clue that was shown was from the previous day's telecast that focused on the 1971 Disney musical Bedknobs and Broomsticks. Luckily, the correct version was uploaded to Facebook and was only on Instagram, not in the actual broadcast.

"The clue was posted inadvertently by our social media team," a Jeopardy! spokesperson explained to TVLine. "The correct version was posted to Facebook, and the incorrect Instagram video was pulled down immediately. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused." It seems like it was merely just a simple mistake anyone could make. The Jeopardy! social media does frequently upload clips from episodes and clues. There was bound to be a mix-up at one point. At least it didn't go any farther than Instagram.

It's no secret that Jeopardy! has had more than a few mix-ups over the years. Over the summer, fans had a heated debate after a contestant lost due to a simple grammar mistake. In March, producers had to apologize after the end of an episode was spoiled. Due to an editing error, the results were revealed during the introduction, as the team forgot to reset the podiums when they re-shot Mayim Bialik's introductions. While it is something that should have been caught in post, it just again shows that we are all human.

Luckily, this latest mistake wasn't as big as the one in March since it was only via social media. Plus, it didn't give away any results too early. RuPaul has yet to acknowledge the mistake, which would definitely make for some entertaining content either way. At least the mistake is over and done and corrected on Instagram. While things aren't ever permanently deleted from the Internet, it is a funny clip to look back on and quite the crossover for RuPaul and Angela Lansbury.

Hopefully, the social media team have learned from their mistakes, but it's something that they can look back on and laugh about. While it may have been confusing for those who didn't watch the episode or did and didn't know what was going on, it wasn't up for too long before they realized what happened. You never know what could happen on social media.