'Jeopardy!' Champion's Brother Is a 'Survivor' 'Evil Mastermind'

There's a family connection between the shows Jeopardy! and Survivor. Since Jeopardy! consistently has new contestants, for the most part, and Survivor's 45-season history has seen new castaways almost every season, it really was only just a matter of time before the two shows crossed over. According to TV Insider, Jeopardy! contestant Juveria Zaheer previously revealed on a May 2023 episode of the game show that her brother was an "evil mastermind" on the CBS reality show.

Evidently, Zaheer's brother is Survivor 42 contestant Omar Zaheer. He was a big strategic threat and placed in sixth. Juverai even poked fun at her brother during his season in 2022, tweeting, "Finally coming to terms with being 'Omar's much less famous sister.' Pray for my ego." Considering she soon went on to Jeopardy! and nearly won during her first episode. She returned in December and won the first finals of the Second Chance tournament. So it's safe to say that the Zaheer siblings are both famous in their own right.

Hilariously, after coming back to Jeopardy!, Juveria took to Twitter to reshare her tweet about being her brother's "less famous sister" with the eyes-looking emoji. She did come out on top with the Second Chance final and took home a total of $70,800. Plenty of fans were elated to find out the connection and couldn't help but point out that the roles may now be reversed, which is pretty funny.

Perhaps what would make this even better is if the Zaheer siblings ended up on each other's shows. Since Juveria is still killing it on Jeopardy! as she will be competing in the upcoming Champions Wildcard for a chance to earn a spot in the Tournament of Champions, any hope for her to appear on a different reality show, such as Survivor, may not happen for a while. It would be interesting to see her on Survivor, especially since fans know she has what it takes to win and probably has the strategy to do so. Meanwhile, seeing Omar on Jeopardy! would also be pretty great and would give him the chance at redemption.

There is nothing wrong with a little family competition, and it's pretty fun to see that Omar and Juveria Zaheer have both been on reality shows. While Omar was an evil mastermind, it seems that Juveria is also a mastermind herself, considering she's a Jeopardy! champion.