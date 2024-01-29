'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Fuming Over Major Spoiler

It isn't a day ending in "ay" if it doesn't feature angry Jeopardy! fans or a healthy dose of Fonzie in the morning. According to Page Six, the source of ire this time around isn't the main line Jeopardy! series, instead focusing on the primetime Celebrity episodes during the finale earlier in the week.

Many were tuning in to see which celebrity would walk away with the grand prize for their charity and a nice trophy to gather dust somewhere in their home. Then they got spoiled a few moments into the first commercial break. If you have yet to catch the finale, we're going to spoil it below, so take a second to gather yourself. SPOILERS AHEAD.

(Photo: Disney/Eric McCandless)

So Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter mounted a stunning come-from-behind victory in the finale against Daily Show alum Mo Rocca and former Garbage Time host Katie Nolan. While the pair at her sides ran away with a lead, their folly came during Final Jeopardy after betting it all and getting the wrong response. Walter had been perfect in Final Jeopardy throughout the season and remained so in the finale, squeaking out the win.

It was a dramatic win, no doubt, but people saw read when they felt it was spoiled within the early moments of the finale. Thus, they flew to social media to type things.

"Thanks for the spoiler on the Celebrity Jeopardy winner with the in-show pop up ad for Jimmy Kimmel's guest Lisa Ann Walter 20 seconds into the tournament final," an irate fan wrote on Twitter/X. "[Not] cool. Right at the beginning of the final there was a commercial scroll saying that champion Lisa Ann would be on Kimmel. Not cool," another added.

"Maybe it really is just a coincidence, but it feels pretty s-ty of ABC to promote that one of the contestants in Celebrity Jeopardy championship is going to be on Kimmel later that night. Definitely felt like a spoiler when I saw that," a third wrote.

Still, it seems odd that people can't watch that episode for its ending and still feel blown away. The winner of the episode isn't worth anywhere near as much as the journey to get there. It certainly was special for The Parent Trap alum when she spoke with The Daily Beast about her win.

"There was so much going through my head at that point. Like, "This is going to seem like a lot for a Jeopardy! moment-I'm shaking and crying. Like, it's Jeopardy!, calm down." But it was such a big deal to my mom-playing Jeopardy!, sitting in the house and answering the questions, knowing that she knew all this trivia and that she was right most of the time. Every single night at 7 p.m., we would watch Jeopardy! together," Walter told the outlet. "So in that moment, when I won, the fact that [the response] came to me so fast- whether it was her actual spirit or who she was when she was alive, [my mom] was with me in that moment. And that's what made me emotional."