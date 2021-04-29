'Jeopardy!' Contestants Demand Action After Winner Flashes Alleged White Power Hand Gesture

✖

A recent JEOPARDY! champion caused a stir on the program for a hand gesture that he made during Tuesday's episode. When champion Kelly Donohue was introduced at the top of the episode, he placed his hand on his chest with his index finger and thumb touching while his other fingers were outstretched. While this could have been an indication that he won three games, others noted that the gesture is similar to one that denotes "wp" or "white power." Following the episode, former JEOPARDY! contestants are reportedly demanding an apology in light of Donohue's gesture, per Deadline.

The outlet reported that 467 alleged former JEOPARDY! contestants wrote an open letter to the show via Medium. In the letter, which was published on Wednesday, the individuals are demanding an apology from the show's producers for not taking note of the gesture. They wrote, “A recent contestant has caused concern among ‘Jeopardy!’ viewers for two separate occurrences, and we, as former contestants, feel the need to speak out against the messaging that these choices communicated — either intentionally or unintentionally — by the contestant Kelly Donohue and, implicitly by association, the producers of ‘Jeopardy!’”

They continued to write that on Tuesday, Donohue “held his thumb and forefinger together with his other three fingers extended and palm facing inward, and he tapped his chest.” The group wrote that the gesture in question is connected to one that is used by white power groups, including the anti-government Three Percenters. The Anti-Defamation League noted that this symbol was co-opted by white supremacy groups around 2017, even though the gesture has long signified "OK."

“A couple of years ago, a contestant unintentionally wagered a monetary amount that used numerical values coopted by white supremacist groups and, since the total didn’t affect the outcome of the game, ‘Jeopardy!’ digitally altered the numbers in the version that aired,” their letter continued. “This should have been done in this case. Intentional or not, the burden was on the production team to catch the similarity to a hate symbol and make sure it didn’t end up on air.” They ended their message by writing that they hope that this will spark changes when it comes to JEOPARDY!'s production.

Donohue claims that the gesture was used to indicate that he won three games, as he flashed one finger when he won his first and two when he won his second. It should be noted that amid this controversy, it's unclear exactly what the intent was behind the gesture. Donohue's winning streak did come to an end on Tuesday's episode.