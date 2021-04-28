'Jeopardy!' Contestant's Hand Gesture Has Watchers up in Arms

✖

One of the contestants who is currently competing on JEOPARDY! is causing waves for all of the wrong reasons. Shortly after the most recent episode aired on Tuesday, fans flocked to Twitter to speculate on a hand gesture that one of the contestants made at the top of the broadcast. As several viewers pointed out, the reigning champion, Kelly Donohue, placed his hand on his chest and seemingly flashed a gesture that some pointed out could be considered a white supremacy symbol.

Viewers were clearly confused over Donohue's gesture, as he placed his hand on his chest with his thumb and index finger touching and his other fingers outstretched. The Anti-Defamation League has noted that this gesture is commonly seen as an "okay" symbol. However, the gesture took on a different meaning around 2017 when users on 4chan promoted it as a hate symbol that signifies "wp" or "white power." On Twitter, many noted that Donohue flashed a gesture that looks similar to this symbol when he was being introduced on the latest JEOPARDY! episode. Although, it should be stressed that it's unclear what the exact intent was behind Donohue's hand gesture, as it could have signified that he has won three games so far on the program.

@andersoncooper did you notice contestant Kelly Donohue flash the white power sign on the show tonight??? #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/Nw7mbRjMkw — West Law Firm | Nyasha West (@NWestEsq) April 27, 2021

"The current reigning champion on Jeopardy! flashed the Three Percenter white supremacist sign during his introduction tonight," one individual claimed on Twitter. "Kelly Donohue of Linsfield MA. Suspected he was a MF all week and he just confirmed it. WTF was this allowed to be aired?" While some noted the similarities between the gestures, others wrote that Donohue appeared to simply be signaling how many wins he racked up on the quiz show program.

A "Jeopardy Fan" account wrote that they were of the opinion that Donohue's gesture was indicative of his wins, as he produced similar hand gestures in his prior appearances. In his two other appearances as the reigning champion, he flashed one finger when he first won a game and flashed two when he won his second. As a result, it seems as though it may have simply been Donohue's way of celebrating his wins. The fan account added said that they were reaching out to JEOPARDY!'s publicity team about the matter. Again, amid this speculation, it should be noted that it's unclear what Donohue's exact intent was behind the gesture.