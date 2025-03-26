Former Jeopardy! participant Laurin Bell has passed away at age 41, with officials confirming her death was self-inflicted, according to multiple reports.

The Florida Medical Examiner’s Office verified to The US Sun on Tuesday that Bell, who worked as an executive assistant, had died by suicide on Monday, March 23.

Bell appeared on the long-running quiz show in February 2023, participating in a Valentine’s Day episode where she demonstrated considerable knowledge by correctly answering 86.67% of her attempted questions and accumulating $5,200 before the final round, the Daily Mail reported. Her Jeopardy! journey ended when she wagered all her earnings on the Final Jeopardy clue about Halley’s Comet but incorrectly answered “What is Jupiter,” resulting in a zero final score.

“An autopsy has been performed, and toxicology testing is underway,” a representative from the Florida County Medical Examiner’s Office told media outlets.

In the aftermath of her death, attention has turned to Bell’s 14-year-old dog Kinley, who has reportedly been placed in an animal shelter. Her cousin, Kristen Joyner, issued an urgent appeal on social media to find a new home for the pet, noting that the animal has limited time at Polk County Animal Control before facing potential euthanasia.

“She had a dog that was taken to the pound, if anyone is willing to take her in please let me know,” Joyner wrote on Facebook. She described Kinley as a “great companion” who was “not good with other dogs, but is friendly with everyone and cats.” The Polk County facility had previously announced goals of achieving no-kill status by 2025, according to local Humane Society information.

Joyner also paid tribute to Bell on social media, writing: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to let everyone know Laurin Bell decided to end her life last night. She was a brilliant, funny, and beautiful soul. Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers as they process this loss.”

Following the announcement of Bell’s death, some social media users, including Joyner, shared what appeared to be a final message attributed to the Lakeland, Florida resident that read, “Well everyone, I’m signing off from life. See you on the other side,” though the authenticity of this post has not been confirmed.

Bell was a graduate of Duquesne University and resided in Lakeland, Florida. Her appearance on Jeopardy! came during host Ken Jennings‘ tenure on the program. Though she did not advance in the competition, her performance left an impression on viewers, with the reigning champion Kendra Westerhaus ultimately winning that day’s episode with $17,600.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.