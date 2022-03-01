‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Ditches Her Wig on Show Amid Cancer Recovery

Jeopardy! champion Christine Whelchel returned on Monday without her wig to normalize what cancer recovery looks like. Last week, the Tennessee native revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer while auditioning for the show in March 2021 and is now cancer-free. Whelchel’s first win on Wednesday night was also unique in that it ended with a tie.

During Wednesday’s episode, Whelchel, a piano teacher and church organist from Spring Hill, Tennessee, told host Ken Jennings she was diagnosed in March 2021. “One of the first things I did a couple of weeks after being diagnosed was take the Jeopardy! test,” she explained. “And I ended up getting my audition the night before my surgery in May.” Whelchel’s surgery went well and she is “cancer-free as of right now.”

A strong Jeopardy! player and an even stronger person. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NQqJS2uAs1 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 1, 2022

Whelchel also won Thursday and Friday’s episode. When the show returned Monday night, Whelchel was no longer wearing a blonde wig. “After the winnings, I decided that I didn’t need to hide behind a wig anymore and I wanted to normalize what cancer recovery looks like,” Whelchel told Jennings, who said she looked “fabulous.” Jennings also congratulated Whelchel on her recovery and success on Jeopardy!.

‘Rock on, girl’

Rock on, girl. Wigs are hot and itchy. Cancer takes so much from us, don’t let it take your self esteem, too. Rock that short hair and funky glasses and big earrings! Rock on, Christine! — I’m an angel undercover 🌈🐲 ⚾️🍎🧡💙 (@wsoozc) March 1, 2022

After Monday’s episode aired, the Jeopardy! team shared the clip on Twitter, which inspired many other cancer survivors to share their stores. Scroll on to see the responses from fans.

‘My hair looks like hers too’

I went through nearly a year and a half of treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma beginning at the age of 30. After chemotherapy, radiation, and a stem cell transplant I’m happy to say I’m in remission. My hair looks like hers too 🙂 She looks beautiful and strong! — BiologyNotebook (@BiologyNotebook) March 1, 2022

Whelchel’s run on Jeopardy! started in a strange way. On Wednesday, Whelchel and two-day champion Henry Rozycki tied at the end of the game, notes USA Today. They both answered the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly and ended the game with $34,000. There was a tie-breaker clue, that read, “After its inclusion in a 1915 poem, this red flower became a symbol of fallen World War I Soldiers.” Whelchel correctly responded, “What is poppy?” By the end of Monday’s episode, Whelchel’s winnings reached $73,602.

‘This was a great moment’

“This was a great moment. Kudos to her,” one fan wrote.

‘Thank you… for showing what survivorship looks like’

Thank you, Christine Whelchel, for showing what survivorship looks like 💪 https://t.co/6cbvCqdKv5 — Ali Walensky (@AliWalensky) March 1, 2022

“Good on Christine, current [Jeopardy!] champ, to pull off the wig and show the collateral damage of common breast cancer treatments. She absolutely rocks the post-chemo stubble,” one viewer wrote.

‘What a champ all across the board!’

Not me crying because of Jeopardy https://t.co/EWFSsnnjHa — hey (@_heyitstrish) March 1, 2022

“What a champ all across the board! Miss Christine, you are clever, talented, and today in particular you were absolutely glowing,” one viewer wrote. “Stunning in every way! Congratulations!”

Robin Roberts congratulated Christine Whelchel

Look forward to sharing this morn’s #PlayOfTheDay…a moment on last night’s episode of @jeopardy that’s been resonating with so many facing a cancer journey. Coming up @GMA a powerful message from reigning four-day champ thriver Christine Whelchel. — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) March 1, 2022

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts congratulated Whelchel on her Jeopardy! appearance. Roberts is a breast cancer survivor. She recently announced that her longtime partner, Amber Laign, was diagnosed as well.