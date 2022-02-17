‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Furious With Mayim Bialik for Making Small Change to the Game

Jeopardy! fans are furious with Mayim Bialik after the new host made a small change to the game. During her interim-host tenure on the quiz show, the former has been referring to the first round of the game as “Single Jeopardy.” However, many fans are irritated with this as the round had previously been known as the “Jeopardy round,” during Alex Trebek’s time as host.

“Someone! Anyone!! PLEASE tell Mayim that the first round of Jeopardy! is NOT known as ‘Single Jeopardy,’ it’s known as ‘The Jeopardy Round,’” one frustrated fan tweeted. Someone else replied, “Thank you! I’m glad to know that I’m not the only one driven nuts by this. Being a genius neuroscientist doesn’t make her right. Jeopardy existed for decades before she was even born and had two full time hosts before her so she doesn’t have the right to change the terminology.” It is unknown if the change was a call made by the show’s producers, or if it is something that Bialik herself has made during filming. Scroll down to read more reactions from angry viewers.

“No Such Thing”

“There is no such thing single jeopardy,” someone tweeted. “You are either in jeopardy or double jeopardy. Across the board. Never has been anything called single jeopardy.”

“Brain Hurt”

Me: “Alright, maybe I’ll give Mayim Bialik another chance.”



Mayim: “That sound means it’s the end of Single Jeopardy.”



Me: pic.twitter.com/ALhi30srIb — Mucci Wally Wally, Mucci Bang Bang (@MucciFlipFlop) February 8, 2022

“You make my brain hurt when you say “Single Jeopardy,’” a Twitter user tweeted to Bialik. “Jeopardy has had enough change – stop trying to reinvent it please!”

“I No Longer Watch”

I'm a documentarian on this now. notice she never says it at the BEGINNING of that first round. Perhaps partly cuz it would be weird since the REAL NAME of the "jeopardy" round is on the category column-header TVs at the beginning of the round before the category names come up. https://t.co/QxTlYqOQqT pic.twitter.com/ktaGaKcZdc — straight 8, fireball 8 🙏 💀 🦠 (@roadmaster_1949) February 13, 2022

“They have taken so much away from the wonderful program,” another person wrote. “With a tears (sic) worth of trying to find a host, this woman comes in and tries to change things around. You should have kept [Ken Jennings] and not this no it all (sic) woman. I no longer watch and this is just the latest reason why.”

Producer Decision?

Neuroscientist? yes, gameshow host? maybe, linguistic expert? not really. I wonder if she knows how the name of the show originated. The creator of the show wanted to give contestants the answers. "You can't charge someone with twice with the same crime." — Gallivanting (@Gallivanting21) February 11, 2022

“Everyone and media want to blame Mayim but did anyone ever stop and think, perhaps the producers of the show made the decision for her?” one person asked. “I am sure there are teleprompters and cue cards for hosts to read – approved by the producers of the show.”

“Wonderful Job”

She is doing a wonderful job. Leave her alone. I hope they chose her over that Ken dude — Chris Scandirito (@chrissy046) February 13, 2022

Not everyone has been upset with Bialik, as one person offered, “I think the people who are complaining about these changes are people who were going to find something no matter what. If it wasn’t ‘single jeopardy’ it would have been her hair or her glasses… you need to stop talking your misery out on the people at Jeopardy.”

“Gripe”

I have to admit that I don't like it either. Since watching Jeopardy with Alex Trebek when the show aired, Alex never called it "Single Jeopardy" once. In fact, she didn't say the term until very recently. Why change it up? — Denise (@Denise87827504) February 13, 2022

“Oh, come on! Find something important to gripe about,” someone else wrote. “Round 2 is DOUBLE Jeopardy, so why can’t she accurately call the 1st round Single Jeopardy?”

“Aggravating”

Friendly reminder to any and all #Jeopardy fans screaming about Mayim Bialik's usage of the term "Single Jeopardy".



Stop.



Her script literally says "Single Jeopardy" at the top of it.



So, fans, y'all are in the wrong here, and you need to stop harassing her. — The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) February 8, 2022

“Honestly, I don’t care either way, but I admit it is aggravating when people come in and ‘try to put their own stamp on it.’ It is perfect as is. Why change it,” one last user added.