Record-Breaking ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Quits Day Job Following Historic Run

Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider is quitting her day job. Since her historic run on the competition, Schneider has decided to quit her job as a software engineer, per USA Today. Her move comes after her impressive streak on the quiz show, as she amassed over $1.3 million and achieved the second-highest winning streak in the show’s history.

Schneider shared the news with her followers on Twitter on Tuesday. She noted that she’ll be taking on a “new challenge” as she goes out on a different career path. As for what she’ll be doing next, the champion mentioned that she’ll be focusing on life as a public figure for the time being. Schneider wrote, “Some of you may have heard, but I quit my day job yesterday! It’s a bit nerve-wracking to pivot from software engineer to… public figure, I guess? But regardless of the outcome I’m so excited to spend the next couple years at least tackling this new challenge!”

Scheider’s winning streak lasted from November to January, winning 40 games within that period. As previously mentioned, she subsequently achieved the show’s second-highest winning streak ever. Now, she only stands behind Ken Jennings, who won 74 games back in 2004. Coincidentally, Jennings was the guest host during her run on the competition, as he has been filling in as Jeopardy decides on its official replacement for Alex Trebek.

Not only did she achieve the second-highest winning streak, but she also experienced numerous milestone moments. Schneider became the highest-earning woman in the show’s history and now holds the record for the most games won by a woman. She will return later to compete in Jeopardy‘s annual Tournament of Champions, during which she will face fellow dominant champion, Matt Amodio. Alas, Schneider’s winning streak came to an end in late January. She was defeated by Rhone Talsma, a Chicago librarian. Schneider ended up taking home a total of $1,380,800.

Schneider has spoken out about her time on the show. During a recent interview, she expressed that she was surprised at her success on the series. “I’m pretty good at it, and I think if things go well, I could probably win three or four games,” she told USA Today. “This has been a show that has been part of my life as long as I can remember, that I’ve loved my whole life. To know that I’m always going to be associated with it, always going to be part of Jeopardy! history is just a really cool feeling.”