‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Reveals Engagement

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is engaged to girlfriend Genevieve Davis. Schneider announced the good news on Twitter Thursday, sharing a photo of the rings she and Davis selected to symbolize their commitment. The couple lives together in Oakland, California, and during her record-breaking Jeopardy! run, Schneider often sported a pearl necklace gifted to her by Davis the first birthday of hers since they began dating.

“I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend… she’s my fiancée!!! I couldn’t be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world,” Schneider tweeted to the applause of her followers. “This is so sweet! Congratulations!” one person wrote, as another added, “Congratulations! I bet Alex Trebek is smiling in heaven.”

While competing on Jeopardy! earlier this year, Schneider became the most successful female contestant in the show’s history and the first woman to earn more than $1 million on the show, walking away with $1,382,800. Schneider is also the first transgender contestant to compete on Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions after winning 40 consecutive games. That streak is the second-longest in regular season play, coming in behind Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak in 2004, and makes Schneider the fourth-highest earner in regular-season play — after Jennings, James Holzhauer and Matt Amodio.

Schneider told USA Today of spending time away from Davis during her run, “Being on Jeopardy! was the first significant time I’d spent apart from her since we’d started dating.” It was because of that distance that she decided to wear the pearl necklace her girlfriend had gifted her. “And so having that was just a nice, just sort of comforting reminder that, that she was at home waiting for me,” she explained.

Following her historic win, Schneider told PEOPLE that she and her now-fiancée were planning on traveling the world together and enjoying some of her earnings. “We’re going to take a trip to Ireland and we’re thinking about where else we might go with it,” she said. “And buying some fancy designer clothes I think is definitely, definitely on the list.”