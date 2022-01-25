‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Breaks Huge Show Record

Amy Schneider has cemented her place in the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame with a 39-game win streak. The engineering manager from Oakland, California beat out Matt Amodio’s recent 38-game streak with Monday’s win, putting her in second place when it comes to an overall consecutive win streak. The only Jeopardy! champion now ahead of Schneider is Ken Jennings, whose 74-game run in 2004 earned him international acclaim.

Schneider is also the first woman to win $1 million on the show, racking up more than $1.3 million to date, and is the first transgender contestant in the quiz show’s history to qualify for the Tournament of Champions. Keep scrolling to see more of her accomplishments as the Jeopardy! community celebrates Schneider’s latest win.

‘Feels Still Unreal’

Hear what Amy Schneider had to say after breaking Matt Amodio's 38-game record and becoming #2 all time! pic.twitter.com/jkBscyfR3B — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 25, 2022

After Schneider broke Amodio’s win record in Monday’s show, she admitted it still felt “unreal” to call herself the second-best player of all time. “I’m still looking forward to seeing it on TV to know that it actually happened,” she said.

While she was aware of what Monday’s win would mean, Schneider admitted she focused so much on the game that when she won, she was still focused on getting Final Jeopardy wrong. “Then Ken said it, I was like, ‘Oh right, I just accomplished this huge thing!’ And it was pretty great,” she said.

A Message to Matt

Going on this season of Jeopardy!, Schneider knew she might be going up against Amodio. “I was worried about it and I still kind of am, but I’m excited to have the opportunity,” she shared. In a message directly to her fellow Tournament of Champions competitor, Schneider added, “It was a real pleasure watching you and it’s going to be a real honor playing against you. It’s going to be a tight competition.”

‘Comforting Having That on Stage’

Having Jennings preside over her win streak as she comes for his top spot has been “really great,” Schneider explained. While she didn’t know if it would be the Greatest of All Time winner or his interim co-host Mayim Bialik behind the podium, Schneider was happy to see Jennings filling in for the late Alex Trebek. “Just knowing that he knows what it’s like to be in the position I’m in – at this point, he’s the only one knows – is just really kind of comforting having that on stage,” she shared.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Celebrate

Jeopardy! fans were quick to celebrate Schneider’s historic win on social media.

Such a class act! @Jeopardamy and @AmodioMatt have been so gracious about their winning streaks. Watching them in the ToC will be my Super Bowl! — Elisabeth Corkran (@eliscorkran) January 25, 2022

https://twitter.com/justmeta/status/1485943212774678530

‘Keep Kicking A-‘

Plenty of Jeopardy! fans who rooted for Amodio were also thrilled for Schneider, hyping themselves up to see the two face off in the Tournament of Champions.

So Happy and Excited for you. You keep kicking Ass. I love Matt too, So it will be crazy watching you compete against each other. Good Luck and continued success. ♥️ — Sue Truetken (@TruetkenSue) January 25, 2022

https://twitter.com/JustinDigsData/status/1485826373780316161

Supporters Everywhere

Schneider’s personality and gameplay have earned her the support of many Jeopardy! viewers who let their fan flags fly online.

Amy is always so chipper every time I look at posts about her. She won and we can be happy she won. — Jenna Avaleene (@Jennifer514R) January 25, 2022

‘Historic Season’

With two history-making win runs playing out in the same season, it certainly has been an exciting one for viewers at home.

Congrats, @Jeopardamy! Now with the 2nd most consecutive wins in #Jeopardy history! This has truly been an historic season. — Kris Sunderic, PhD 👨‍🔬 (@peer_revue) January 25, 2022

I didn’t expect anyone to surpass Matt Amodio’s 38 game winning streak for a long time, let alone almost immediately following. Mazel tov to Amy Schneider, a true maestro of the game & one of the very few all time greats. pic.twitter.com/2xRQQXA5vb — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) January 25, 2022

Showing Her Funny Side

Schneider hasn’t taken to Twitter to celebrate her win just yet but did respond with a hilarious quip to a viewer who tweeted about their dream, which featured Schneider and Amodio facing off in the Tournament of Champions. “Amy’s fun fact was a love of Costco chicken and Matt brought a suitcase of hats,” the Twitter user wrote. “Then Oprah-style we were gifted a hat and a chicken. What does it all mean…..” Schneider jokingly responded that she would have to come up with a new opening anecdote in that case.