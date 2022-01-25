‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Hits Another Big Milestone

Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider just secured another milestone win on the quiz show program. After her win on Monday’s show, Schneider achieved the show’s second-longest winning streak, per The Hollywood Reporter. She now only stands behind Ken Jennings, the current Jeopardy! guest host, who won 74 games in 2004.

Matt Amodio previously held the title for the second-longest winning streak on Jeopardy!, as his time on the show ended this past October after winning 38 games. Schneider, an Oakland-based engineering manager, surpassed his mark on Monday’s episode by winning her 39th game. As of right now, she has earned $1,319,800 throughout her time on Jeopardy!. Following her latest win, Schneider released a statement in which she noted just how exciting the moment truly was.

“It still feels unreal,” she said. “Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, ‘Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing,’ and it was pretty great.” The reigning champion also shared a message for Amodio, who she is set to face in the upcoming Tournament of Champions. She stated, “It’s going to be an honor playing against you, and it’s going to be a tight competition.”

Fans know that this isn’t the only milestone that Schneider has reached. In late December, she became the highest-earning woman in the show’s history, surpassing a record that was previously set by Larissa Kelly in 2019. Kelly congratulated her on the feat via Twitter, telling her that it’s been so much “fun” to watch Schneider “set new standards for excellence, on the show and off.” Previously, Schneider surpassed the record for the most wins held by a woman, beating out Julia Collins, who won 20 Jeopardy! games. As previously mentioned, thanks to her successes, she has qualified for the annual Tournament of Champions. Upon qualifying for the competition, she became the first transgender contestant to do so.

Ahead of Monday’s episode, Schneider appeared on Good Morning America and spoke about representing the trans community on the quiz show. “I think that the best part for me has been being on TV as my true self, expressing myself and representing the entire community of trans people,” she stated. “And just kind of showing a different thing than maybe some people have seen, of just being a smart, confident woman and just doing something super normal like being on Jeopardy!“