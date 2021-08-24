'Jeopardy!': Alex Trebek Tribute Flooded With Mike Richards Reactions
Jeopardy! tried to promote a new special about its late host Alex Trebek this week, but most of the responses were about the drama surrounding would-be host Mike Richards. Jeopardy! posted an article about a new episode of Around the World with Alex on Thursday, sharing it on all of its official social media platforms as well. Commenters were more concerned about who would be the new permanent host of the quiz show and who Richards was chosen in the first place.
Around the World with Alex highlights some of Trebek's favorite trips that he was able to take as a part of Jeopardy! He would sometimes go to distant locations to film clue readings, which would later be presented on the show. Jeopardy! has repackaged some of those clues as a tribute to Trebek during the off-season, and they have been premiering on social media all month. The latest one finds him in Macchu Picchu, an advanced ancient site in the mountains of Peru. The article includes behind-the-scenes photos and anecdotes, as well as crew members' fond memories of Trebek and his love of travel.
A perfect day in Machu Picchu with Alex.
Looking for behind-the-scenes stories from MACHU PICCHU? Here you go: https://t.co/bwlmtOdcg9 pic.twitter.com/lh4M9XPnl1— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 20, 2021
Of course, die-hard Jeopardy! fans are concerned with who will take over for Trebek, and how the hand-off became such a dramatic ordeal. Executive producer Mike Richards was originally tapped for the job, but he resigned after one filming session, saying he did not want the controversy of his presence to impact the show.
Fans still want more answers on how Richards was chosen in the first place, and who will take over now. Scroll down for a look at what they're saying under Jeopardy!'s latest tweet about Trebek.
Misdirection
We done F'd up so we are going to drag Alex out and tweet through it...
Sad that you all knew of the allegations and decided 🤷♂️— ⬇️Trying To Overdose on THC⬇️ (@nugglace) August 20, 2021
Well said. Jeopardy using Alex as a shield to keep people from having a conversation about Michael Richards is disturbing & wrong.
My parents, who have both watched jeopardy for 20 years, are very upset. Jeopardy fans are intelligent, empathetic people. MR is not the right host— Support your favorite Hippo! (@George_Norrath) August 20, 2021
Some fans thought that Jeopardy! was trying to use this throwback clip to drum up some good publicity in the wake of all the Richards drama. In fact, the Around the World with Alex series has been going on since Aug. 16, and was obviously in the works for a while before that.prevnext
Investigation
Why won’t @jeopardy or @SonyPictures comment on the @ADL’s call for an investigation into Mike Richards’ bigoted comments?— Mickey (@mickeyfoxboro) August 20, 2021
Many fans are still calling for some kind of investigation in Richards' on-set behavior, and the hiring process that got him in. Richards is under scrutiny for some insensitive comments on a podcast and for some alleged misogyny and abuse in the workplace. Many fans are pointing to the Anti-Defamation League's assessment.prevnext
Missing Him
Missing this legend ❤️ https://t.co/RrLfWVdH3D— Rachel △⃒⃘ (@rachelh252) August 20, 2021
🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/JI7EpKrKtq pic.twitter.com/8WhX8ivm1Y— Rachel (@roygbiv927) August 20, 2021
Many fans did comment on the Macchu Picchu clip itself, remarking on how much they've missed hearing Trebek's reassuring voice. They were also pleased to see the show picking out clips that he was so enthusiastic about.prevnext
True Tribute
So glad Mike Richards fired Mike Richards after selecting Mike Richards to host @Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/KSUG1U30im— Justice⚖️🌎 (@PeaceJu17778610) August 20, 2021
Trebek named two other TV personalities he would like to replace him in a 2018 interview with TMZ: sportscaster Alex Faust and CNN legal analyst Laura Coates. Many fans feel that to truly "honor" Trebek, the production would be better off pursuing one of these successors.prevnext
Guest Hosts
You've done the right thing. Go back to the others who guest-hosted and look at them, get votes if you have to. The people who were most comfortable doing the show were Aaron Rodgers, Sanjay Gupta, Mayim Bialik; you've tied Mayim's name to Mike, which is now a negative.— S.T. (@dreamz4meandyou) August 20, 2021
Others went back to sorting through this season's guest hosts, picking their favorites out of the lineup to suggest. Many of them are leaving these replies under any Jeopardy! tweet, not just the Around the World with Alex videos.prevnext
Boycott
Levar Burton was host during the Olympics...of course that impacted his numbers. It's just common sense. I'm a life long fan and as long as problematic Mike is host I won't watch. https://t.co/BiFtKI4rVZ— Michelle Jackson (@MichLovesMoney) August 20, 2021
Fans also reiterated their plans to boycott the show if the wrong host was installed. Now that Richards has resigned, some of these viewers have a chance to get back on board.prevnext
No Permanent Host
Hey jeopardy runners- Get a host that isn’t permanent. Put people in for longer periods than you just did. A month or two. It was very satisfying to have different hosts the last few months. Just book them for a longer period. Pleaseeeeee.— keith vickers (@keithvi76125859) August 20, 2021
Finally, some fans suggested that Jeopardy! should go for another season without a permanent host. The series did well this year with a rotating cast of hosts, all of whom put an emphasis on the game rather than themselves. Since no one can truly replace Trebek, fans thought that this approach should continue.prev