'Jeopardy!': Alex Trebek Tribute Flooded With Mike Richards Reactions

Jeopardy! tried to promote a new special about its late host Alex Trebek this week, but most of the responses were about the drama surrounding would-be host Mike Richards. Jeopardy! posted an article about a new episode of Around the World with Alex on Thursday, sharing it on all of its official social media platforms as well. Commenters were more concerned about who would be the new permanent host of the quiz show and who Richards was chosen in the first place.

Around the World with Alex highlights some of Trebek's favorite trips that he was able to take as a part of Jeopardy! He would sometimes go to distant locations to film clue readings, which would later be presented on the show. Jeopardy! has repackaged some of those clues as a tribute to Trebek during the off-season, and they have been premiering on social media all month. The latest one finds him in Macchu Picchu, an advanced ancient site in the mountains of Peru. The article includes behind-the-scenes photos and anecdotes, as well as crew members' fond memories of Trebek and his love of travel.

A perfect day in Machu Picchu with Alex. Looking for behind-the-scenes stories from MACHU PICCHU? Here you go: https://t.co/bwlmtOdcg9 pic.twitter.com/lh4M9XPnl1 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 20, 2021

Of course, die-hard Jeopardy! fans are concerned with who will take over for Trebek, and how the hand-off became such a dramatic ordeal. Executive producer Mike Richards was originally tapped for the job, but he resigned after one filming session, saying he did not want the controversy of his presence to impact the show.

Fans still want more answers on how Richards was chosen in the first place, and who will take over now. Scroll down for a look at what they're saying under Jeopardy!'s latest tweet about Trebek.