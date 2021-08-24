'Jeopardy!' Fans Weigh in on Ken Jennings Being the New Host Frontrunner

While Mike Richards was recently named as the official replacement for the late Alex Trebek on Jeopardy, he has since stepped down from the position amid scandal. Now, there's a new frontrunner for the position — Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings. Naturally, Jeopardy viewers have plenty to say about this news.

On Sunday, Matt Belloni, who is the former editor of The Hollywood Reporter, shared in his What I'm Hearing newsletter that Jennings is being seriously considered to be the full-time Jeopardy host. According to Belloni, who cited two show insiders, it's Jennings' "job to lose." As for the reason why he is now being considered, Belloni mentioned that Jennings has not been overly critical of Sony higher-ups as Richards' scandal continues to play out. He is also already a producing consultant on Jeopardy.

But, are fans here for Jennings as the full-time Jeopardy host? Check out what they had to say.