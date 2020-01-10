‘Jeopardy!’: 50 Cent Celebrates the ‘GOATS’ With Photo Alongside Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter

Rapper 50 Cent joined Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time contestants Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter at the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, and shared a picture with the trio on Twitter Thursday. 50 Cent was there to promote his new ABC series For Life, which starts on Friday. The Jeopardy! GOAT tournament kicked off on Tuesday and will be back next week.

“Jeopardy, you know the vibes the goats are out,” Fitty wrote on Twitter, alongside the photo. He shared the same picture on his Instagram page.

“They should have a 50 cent question lol,” one fan wrote.

“Y’all look like game show hosts in training,” another wrote.

“Let them buy lunch,” one fan joked.

50 Cent came to the TCA winter tour as an executive producer on For Life. The series was created by Hank Steinberg (Without a Trace) and stars Nicholas Pinnock (Counterpart) as an inmate serving life in prison for a crime he did not commit. While in prison, he became a lawyer and works as a defense attorney. The cast also includes Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Rotian Missick, Mary Stuart Masterson, Boris McGiver, Felonius Munk and Tyla Harris.

While at the press tour, 50 Cent chimed in on Nick Cannon’s reignited feud with Eminem. He told The Wrap he advised Eminem to ignore Cannon.

“I told him don’t even say nothing to him,” 50 Cent said. “The record is terrible.”

Cannon, who his now hosting The Masked Singer for Fox, released “The Invitation” and “Pray for Him” last month, and both featured disses directed at Eminem. Eminem responded with a few tweets directed at Cannon.

“You can’t argue with a fool,” 50 Cent said. “When you understand that a person is not registering even when they’re losing, then the argument goes forever. So you should just stop.”

Rutter, Holzhauer and Jennings all took part in the first ever Jeopardy! GOAT tournament, which was filmed back in December. The first three episodes aired this week, with Jennings winning two games and Holzhauer winning one.

“It was good to be back with Ken and Brad again and to have James on hand to make it a great competition,” Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek said of the tournament. “You have to keep in mind that these are three individuals who have had great success on our program and have been on the show so many times that they are almost like best friends or close relatives. It’s good to be able to spend time with them even though I operate in an official capacity of moderator of the program.”

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament resumes on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

