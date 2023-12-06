Jennifer Love Hewitt Wants to Revive 'Ghost Whisperer'

It's been 13 years since Ghost Whisperer aired its series finale, and it might be time for the show to make a comeback. For five seasons and over a hundred episodes, Jennifer Love Hewitt portrayed Melinda Gordon, who has the ability to see and communicate with ghosts. She uses her abilities to help resolve the ghosts' problems so they can cross over. Even though it's been over 10 years since the show was on the air, the role arguably remains one of JLH's best. In regards to a possible return, it's not completely out of the question.

The 9-1-1 actress appeared on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, where the topic of reunions and reboots was brought up. When Rosenbaum asked if she would revisit Party of Five, having had her breakthrough on the Fox teen drama in the '90s, Hewitt admitted she wouldn't. "I would do Ghost Whisperer," Hewitt admitted. "I loved it. It was one of my favorite jobs. Melinda Gordon, hands down, one of my favorite characters I've ever played, if not my favorite, today. I would love to do it."

A Ghost Whisperer reboot, revival, or reunion would definitely be incredible. The supernatural series is like no other, and there's a reason it managed to go for five seasons. What a new Ghost Whisperer would consist of is a different story. It's likely it would be a revival of some type, especially since Hewitt is clearly interested in returning as Melinda Gordon. Perhaps there could just be a special to catch fans up, and give Hewitt and the rest of the cast the chance to return without giving a full commitment to their schedule.

Either way, a new Ghost Whisperer, no matter how it's done, would be the icing on the cake. There are so many reunions, revivals, reboots, and spinoffs being done these days. It's always exciting to see what show gets a second chance at life. Hopefully Ghost Whisperer comes back in the future, in whatever way, shape, or form. Since Jennifer Love Hewitt wants to play Melissa Gordon again, who knows what could happen.

Ghost Whisperer, which also starred Aisha Tyler, David Conrad, Camryn Manheim, Jay Mohr, Christoph Sanders, and Jamie Kennedy, may not be coming back any time soon, but that doesn't mean it won't happen. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens and watch the series on Hulu in the meantime.