Jennifer Love Hewitt Creatively Debuts Baby Bump in First Photo Since Announcing Pregnancy

Jennifer Love Hewitt shared the first photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday, a few days after announcing she and husband Brian Hallisay are expecting their third child together. The 9-1-1 star posted a photo of herself lounging by her pool and soaking some sun in an orange bikini. Hewitt, 42, and Hallisay are already parents to son Atticus James, 5, and daughter Autumn James, 7.

"I am officially declaring baby bump summer!" Hewitt captioned the sun-drenched selfie. She covered her face to block out the sun, but her smile was still visible. Hewitt announced her pregnancy in an interview with PEOPLE published on Tuesday, telling the magazine that she and Hallisay always hoped to have a third child, but were surprised that their new baby would come in such a "crazy" year.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star said Atticus guessed she was pregnant before she found out. One night, a Clearblue pregnancy test commercial came on the television and Atticus suggested she order one "in case there's a baby in your belly." At first, she thought Atticus was being rude, but she couldn't shake off the question. "It stuck with me, and they've been asking off and on for a year or so for a sibling," she recalled. "We weren't closed off to the idea, it just wasn't something that we were actively thinking about."

Atticus was right because the Clearblue pregnancy test was positive. After breaking the news to Atticus and Autumn, they were "so excited." Her 9-1-1 co-stars also thought it was funny that she became pregnant after her character Maddie gave birth on the show. "Because my kids are a little bit older, it was a good reminder of being back in that space again. And [costar Kenneth Choi] was like, 'See? Playing pregnant got you pregnant!' I'm like, 'Yeah, I guess so,'" Hewitt told PEOPLE. "The craziest, most surreal moment was having to give birth while being pregnant. That was very interesting."

Although Hewitt likes the "experience" of being pregnant, she told PEOPLE this will likely be her last baby. "I'm pretty sure. I don't think I could do another one. I think five is a great number," she said.

Hewitt joined 9-1-1 during the show's second season after Connie Britton left. She's been on the show ever since, playing the sister of Oliver Stark's Buck. The show will return for a fifth season in the fall. The spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star was renewed as well, but Fox decided to hold it back or midseason so 9-1-1 can act as a lead-in to the new show The Big Leap.