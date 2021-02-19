Jennifer Love Hewitt Remembers 'Super Drunk' Night With Betty White

✖

Jennifer Love Hewitt is recalling the "super drunk" night she had with Betty White. During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 41-year-old actress said she thought she was "going to kill the national treasure Betty White" when they got super drunk together. The actress noted it's one of the only times she's been that drunk in all her years.

"One of the only times that I've been, like, super drunk was with Betty in public and she veered off into a bush and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I am going to kill the national treasure Betty White,'" she recalled according to PageSix. "[...] Then she loves to end her nights with you by eating gummy bears," she continued before adding, "She's everything you want her to be and more. She's the best and I just love her to pieces."

Before she told the audience her story, she mentioned a few of the Golden Girls' favorites. "Pizza and vodka are her favorites," she said. "She also loves hot dogs and she cheats at Scrabble horribly, but she's Betty White so you just let her win."

The legendary actress recently turned 99 and decided to celebrate it the best way she knows how: with hot dogs and French fries. "What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day," she told Entertainment Tonight. For those not familiar with The Pet Set, it was a show from the 1970s where White would spotlight various animals and invite many of her animal-friendly pals to join.

She then told The Associated Press that since it was her birthday, she was looking forward to no one telling her what time she had to go to bed. "Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission." Then one of her reps revealed that she planned on eating hot dogs and French fries for her birthday. White offered her fans a few tips of advice on living a long and good life saying she's all bout focusing on the positive and not messing with the negative, plus keeping a sense of humor throughout life certainly helps as well.

"Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside," she told PEOPLE. "Takes up too much energy being negative. Also, having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time."