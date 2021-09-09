‘9-1-1’ Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

A family of five! Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay just welcomed their third child, a son named Aidan James, the 9-1-1 actress, 42, announced on Instagram Thursday. Posting a photo of her pregnant belly covered in stickers reading “almost cooked” to social media, Hewitt joked that daughter Autumn, 7, and son Atticus, 5, sent her to the hospital with a little extra flair.

“Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital,” she wrote in the caption.”My belly was a big hit. ‘It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.’ It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting.”

The Criminal Minds alum shared her pregnancy news in May, writing on Instagram, “Oh, baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you.” She told PEOPLE that she and her husband didn’t exactly plan for the new addition to their family, but were excited to have the “gift” of a third baby.

“We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn’t think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment,” the pregnant star explained in May. “I feel like we’ve been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human.”

Hewitt’s son was the first one to guess she was pregnant, pointing out a pregnancy test commercial on TV before his mom even knew she was expecting. “My son out of nowhere was like, ‘Hey Mommy, you should order one of those in case there’s a baby in your belly,’” she recalled. “I was like, ‘How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about?’ It stuck with me, and they’ve been asking off and on for a year or so for a sibling. We weren’t closed off to the idea, it just wasn’t something that we were actively thinking about.”