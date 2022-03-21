Christina Ricci Joins Netflix’s ‘Addams Family’ Show About Wednesday

Christina Ricci is getting back to her Addams Family roots. Deadline reported that Ricci is set to join Netflix’s new Wednesday series. As fans are well aware, Ricci is well-known for playing Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family feature franchise from Barry Sonenfeld which debuted in the 1990s.

While Ricci is known for playing a young Wednesday Addams in the film franchise, she will not be reprising the role in Netflix’s new series. Instead, her role will be kept a surprise until the series airs. Fans will likely be overjoyed to hear this news, as they previously launched a petition to cast her in the show when the project was first announced. The new Wednesday series, which is a live-action show from Tim Burton, will star Jenna Ortega in the titular role. The series will consist of eight episodes and will see Wednesday as you’ve never seen her before.

Yes, it’s true — the magnificent Christina Ricci is joining the cast of the new Wednesday Addams series as an exciting new character *snap snap* — Netflix (@netflix) March 21, 2022

The official description for Wednesday sees the title character attending Nevermore Academy. While there, she attempts to hone her psychic abilities all while trying to get a handle on a “monstrous killing spree” that’s affecting the local town. On top of it all, Wednesday will try to “solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Shortly after the news emerged about Ortega’s new turn as Wednesday Addams, she spoke to Cosmopolitan about the opportunity. During the interview, the Scream 5 star said that when it comes to joining certain projects, she wants to make sure that she is representing the Latinx community in a positive light. “I feel like the Latinx community, first of all, they’re not often shown on camera in general,” she said at the time. “But they’re also oftentimes not shown in a positive light. I never want to play a maid and I never want to play a cartel leader’s daughter. I would much rather play a person of power, a powerful character in a positive way.” Taking on the role of such an iconic and beloved character is certainly a step in the right direction.”

Months after it was announced that Ortega would be starring as Wednesday Addams, more casting news was announced regarding the well-known characters. In August 2021, Netflix shared that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán would be joining the show. Zeta-Jones will play Morticia Addams while Guzmán will portray her husband, Gomez Addams. An official release date for the series has not yet been announced.