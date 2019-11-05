Jason Momoa’s Behind-the-Scenes Elvis Videos From ‘Ellen’ Are Just Perfect

Jason Momoa sent fans into a frenzy on Thursday by dressing in an Elvis Presley costume on Halloween and going into full King of Rock n’ Roll character. The Aquaman star was a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and wore head-to-toe pink in a sparkly jumpsuit that had massive bell-bottoms. He of course paired it with Elvis’ signature gold sunglasses.

“I am obsessed with Elvis, slightly,” Momoa told DeGeneres. “I just love him. My mama raised me on him, and I’m still obsessed. I bought a bike like him, and I got an old ’55 pink Cadillac.”

While his appearance had viewers gushing, there were some behind-the-scenes moments that weren’t seen during the show. Momoa shared three videos from backstage on his Instagram account. The clips were mostly a way for him to promote his new brand of sparkling water, Mananalu, which was just launched.

In the first clip, Momoa pops open a can and says, “Drinking Mananalu… look out, man!,” in his best Elvis voice. He wrote in the caption, “Happy Halloween everyone. Watch Ellen today if you can.”

The new beverage comes in 12 and 16 ounce aluminum cans, and part of Momoa’s mission with the brand is to cut down on single-use plastic water bottles. “Stop single use plastics. Mahalo Ellen for helping me spread the word. Stop the plastic. Save our landfills and save our oceans to save ourselves Aloha ELVIS,” he wrote in the caption of a second video.

Fans seemed to love the extra footage of Momoa as Elvis. “Priceless Epic show and your costume was EVERYTHING,” one wrote in the comments.

“This is so great especially because Elvis LOVED Hawaii and has a big influence there!,” another fan noted.

“This is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” a third person said.

The launch of his water line comes just as news that one of his other projects is coming to an end. It was reported on Monday that Netflix is cancelling Momoa’s show Frontier after three seasons.