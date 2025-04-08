3 Best TV Shows Hulu Just Added for April 2025

Spring has sprung on Hulu — and with the warmer weather comes a brand new lineup of must-see TV shows on the streamer.



From highly-anticipated dramas to a wacky new reality show, here are the three best shows Hulu just added for April 2025.

1. The Handmaid’s Tale

Play video

Everything has led to this. The Handmaid’s Tale returns for its sixth and final season at midnight ET on April 8, with episodes dropping every Tuesday through the finale.

After a nearly three-year wait, June (Elisabeth Moss) returns to take her revenge on Gilead in the final season of the Emmy-winning drama, as Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) join the resistance, according to Hulu.

Meanwhile, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) “tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick (Max Minghella) faces challenging tests of character.”

2. Got to Get Out

Play video

Hulu’s newest competition series is pitting “reality TV royalty” against “reality rookies” as they vie for a $1 million prize in Got to Get Out, premiering April 11.



“Lies and lunacy collide in this exhilarating competition series where an outrageous mix of reality icons and crafty gamers must conspire to get out,” Hulu teased of its new reality series, which features Cynthia Bailey, Demi Burnett, Val Chmerkovskiy, Clare Crawley, Rashad Jennings, Susan Noles, Omarosa, Spencer Pratt, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

“In this house, time is money. As the clock ticks, the prize money increases,” the show’s synopsis continues. “The longer they stay, the greater their chance to earn more. They can split the money equally in the end or try to make their escape at any point in time with the accumulated money all for themselves, leaving others to start again at $0.”

3. Dying for Sex

Play video

The drama continues with Dying for Sex, the newest FX limited series starring Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, and Rob Delaney.

“After Molly (Williams) receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life,” Hulu’s synopsis of the show teases.

All eight episodes of the series drop on Hulu on April 4.