Jamie Lee Curtis Eyed to Replace Angela Lansbury in ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Movie

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis may have a new role soon as Deadline reports she’s the top choice to star in the forthcoming Murder, She Wrote movie via Universal. It’s likely that she’ll star as Jessica Fletcher, a role played by Angela Lansbury in the hit series that ran 12 seasons on CBS.

Lansbury starred on the show from 1984 to 1996. Murder, She Wrote went on to become one of the most successful and longest-running shows in TV history. Per Deadline, in the series, “Jessica Fletcher was a retired schoolteacher turned successful mystery writer, who proves to have an uncanny knack for solving real-life murders.”

Jamie Lee Curtis Is Preparing to Star in Freaky Friday Sequel

Curtis currently stars alongside Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl, ans she recently won the Emmy for her role in The Bear. But fans are most excited about her reprising her role in the Freaky Friday sequel set to hit theaters in August 2025.

When the film premieres, it will mark 22 years since the original film was released to absolute fanfare. During a recent appearance on TODAY, Curtis explained why a sequel took so long.

“We couldn’t have made this movie until now, because Lindsay [Lohan] had to be old enough to have a 15 year old,” Curtis said. In the sequel, Lohan’s character will play a mother to her own daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter.

“She has a 15 year old, so I’m now a grandma,” Curtis said of the plot. Other than that, storyline details have been kept under wraps.

But Curtis says the new movie is all about the “nostalgia” the fans love. “And it checks every box that you would want,” Curtis said. “It has the nostalgia of the original movie with Pink Slip and Chad Michael Murray.”Lohan has been keeping busy. Her latest holiday film, Our Little Secret, premiered on Netflix this season and immediately entered the Top 10.