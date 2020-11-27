'Saved by the Bell' Peacock Reboot Reveals Screech's Fate

✖

The Saved by the Bell reboot is here as it was released on Peacock this week. Nearly everyone from the original series is in the reboot except for Dustin Diamond, who played Screech. However, fans do find out what happened to the popular character. In the eighth episode, "The Todd Capsule," the old gang gets back together and reflects on Bayside's greatest memories. At one point Slater, reveals that Screech has become very successful.

"Screech is so lucky he and Kevin get to live on the International Space Station, so he doesn't have to deal with all this," Slater reveals, as reported by Comicbook.com. Kevin was the robot Screech built himself in the original series. The Peacock version of Saved by the Bell includes Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie Spano), as they are part of the main cast. Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle) make cameos in the reboot. It is unknown if Diamond was asked to return for the reboot, but Voorhies said that she thinks he could return.

"[With] Dustin Diamond, the almighty dollar rules on that," Voorhies told Toronto's KiSS 92.5 in a previous interview. "He wants to be paid and respected. We would love for him to come back on set. He's going through his growing pains...He's going through his adult issues and all of that, but I am sure he'll be back — granted, they have the perfect contract for him. I'm sure he would be back."

Saved by the Bell has received positive reviews receiving a 71% critics score and 71% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In May, Lopez spoke to PopCulture.com about his role in the show, indicating he's more of a "big brother" to the young cast members.

"It was cool; it was like riding a bike, kind of picking up where you left off. Obviously, I'm a lot older... I'd like to think I'm more of a big brother other than a dad," Lopez said to PopCulture. "I'm more like a big brother to all of them, but they like to tease me, and we go back and forth [but] they're all a bunch of sweet kids." The original Saved By the Bell aired from 1989-1993. There were also two spinoff shows - Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Save by the Bell: The New Class.