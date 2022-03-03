‘iCarly’: Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck to Reunite More Than a Decade After ‘Drake & Josh’ Ended

Josh Peck and Miranda Cosgrove reunite for an episode of iCarly in Season 2, according to the official trailer. Peck, who formerly starred alongside Cosgrove in Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, joins the actress in the upcoming installment of her rebooted series as her combative manager Paul.

“Miranda is a good friend of mine, and when they announced the new iCarly, we chatted about finding something fun for me to play,” Peck told People in December following the news of his casting being released. “Being on the iCarly set after all these years feels very full circle and I love getting to work with Miranda, Nathan [Kress] and Jerry [Trainor] again. I’m excited to be able to be a part of what they’re creating.”

Cosgrove previously dished on the new season, which will premiere on Paramount+ on April 8, telling Popculture.com the new chapter of the newly imagined show would dive more into the crazy adventures of Carly and her friends. “I feel like the first season was kind of about establishing the new characters and also just establishing where the old characters are 10 years later, but this season is more just having fun, getting to be kind of goofy and crazy, and getting in really weird situations,” she said.

“We have more stunts,” she continued. “We have more people back from the original series, and we’ve just been having a really good time.” Cosgrove reunites with her other former co-stars Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainer, all of whom continue to play the same characters, but all grown up. When first deciding on rebooting the series, Cosgrove said she was “definitely nervous.” “I never thought when I was making the original iCarly that I’d get to play Carly again as a 26-year-old. So I’ve just been having a really good time.”

While Peck played her brother onscreen first, Cosgrove admits her time with Kress and Trainer has especially brought them closer. “They’re two of my best friends. I’m an only child and I feel like they’re the closest it’ll ever be for me to having brothers,” Cosgrove said.