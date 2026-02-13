‘I Think the Audience Will Be Happy’: ‘FBI’ Showrunner Mike Weiss Previews Scolina Wedding (Exclusive)

A long-awaited wedding is finally hitting FBI, and showrunner and executive producer Mike Weiss spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store.

FBI Special Agents Stuart Scola (John Boyd) and Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) will be tying the knot in the midseason premiere, airing on Monday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

In “Confetti,” Nina leads an undercover operation that ultimately goes sideways, so the team “works together to flip their only witness to help them hunt down a rip crew at a cartel wedding. The aftermath leads Nina and Scola to realize they are ready to tie the knot.”

Pictured (L-R): John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

Fans have been waiting more than a few years for wedding bells to ring for Scola and Nina, affectionately known as Scolina, and Weiss thinks “people are gonna be really moved” with the end result.

“I’m really proud of the story,” he said. “Having Shantel back as a guest at FBI was super fun on set. I think stupid terms like this, but she’s a beautiful badass lady. And she has some fantastic moments in the episode, undercover moments, investigatory moments, action moments. She and Maggie get to bond in a really fun way on screen. And then there’s the big, exciting wedding. I don’t want to spoil it too much when they get married. I think everyone knows what a wedding looks like. But ours is really touching, and I think that they were excellent in all of their scenes together. I think the audience will be happy.”

Fans have been waiting an awfully long time for Scola and Nina to walk down the aisle. VanSanten joined FBI in Season 4, and although the two got off to a rocky start, it was pretty clear there was something special between them. They have gone through a lot since then. Makeups, breakups, Nina moving to the Fugitive Task Force, the birth of their son Dougie, and much more. It was only a matter of time before they decided to make things official. But why was now the right time for Scolina to take that next step?

Pictured (L-R): Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

“We addressed the ‘why now’ between their characters in the episode, so I don’t wanna fully speak,” Weiss explained. “But I think they’ve done everything in an untraditional way in their relationship. And I think they were ready for a little bit of tradition to creep into their lives. And it just felt like a very natural time to commit to each other permanently.”

Since VanSanten moved to FBI: Most Wanted, fans have only been getting bits and pieces of Scolina’s relationship, between the occasional reference and an appearance here and there on both shows. Now that Most Wanted is done, and the couple is getting married, could we be getting more of VanSanten on FBI again?

Pictured (L-R): Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

“We would love to have her back whenever we can. She is always welcome,” Weiss revealed. “Unfortunately, the actress is very popular and very busy. So, not always easy to schedule, but we would love to be able to see her in future episodes and future seasons.”

Fans are cordially invited to the wedding of Stuart Scola and Nina Chase on Monday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, and this is going to be a ceremony you won’t want to miss. It sounds like there will be plenty of emotions, action, and more, and there will be a lot to look forward to.