Major ‘FBI’ Characters Getting Married in Midseason Premiere

Wedding bells are ringing for two FBI characters.

The midseason premiere of the CBS procedural will feature the long-awaited wedding between Special Agents Stuart Scola (John Boyd) and Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten).

Per CBS, in “Confetti,” airing on Monday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET, “When an undercover operation being led by Special Agent Nina goes sideways, the team works together to flip their only witness to help them hunt down a rip crew at a cartel wedding. The aftermath leads Nina and Scola to realize they are ready to tie the knot.”

Pictured (L-R): John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

VanSanten initially joined FBI in Season 4 and served as a temporary replacement for Missy Peregrym, who was on maternity leave. The actress later joined FBI: Most Wanted as a series regular, but both shows made sure to still highlight Scola and Nina’s relationship, and the two welcomed their son Dougie, named after Scola’s late brother, during Season 5. The midseason premiere of FBI will be VanSanten’s first time appearing on the series since Most Wanted’s cancellation last year.

“To think it all started with Nina being ‘ghosted’ by Scola and now he’s her groom, it’s a rewarding culmination to the Scolina love story that started four seasons ago,” VanSanten told PEOPLE. “It was such a fun day filming these two characters solidifying their commitment to one another with the FBI family as our witnesses!”

New images from the episode reveal that the entire FBI team is in attendance, of course, along with little Dougie, but as of now, it’s unknown if Most Wanted’s Fugitive Task Force will be witnessing the nuptials as well. At the very least, it’s possible there will be some updates on the team, even if it is brief.

Pictured (L-R): Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

Elsewhere in the FBI world, CIA will be having its long-awaited series premiere following FBI’s midseason premiere, with Jeremy Sisto guest starring. The new offshoot stars Tom Ellis as a by-the-book FBI Special Agent and Nick Gehlfuss as a secretive and roguish CIA case officer who team up to work on a CIA/FBI task force working covert operations in New York. CIA also stars Necar Zadegan and Natalee Linez.

The Scolina wedding airs as part of the FBI midseason premiere on Monday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all seasons are currently available.