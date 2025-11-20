‘I Love LA’ Season 2 Fate Revealed at HBO

A new season of I Love LA is coming.

HBO has renewed the Rachel Sennott comedy for Season 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The announcement came during today’s press presentation in New York City. I Love LA was renewed alongside fellow freshman comedy The Chair Company. Created by and starring Sennott, I Love LA centers on a codependent friend group that reunites as they navigate how much has changed between them. The series also stars Odessa A’zion, True Whitaker, Jordan Firstman, and Josh Hutcherson.

Photograph by Kenny Laubbacher/HBO

“We’re thrilled by the incredible response to The Chair Company and I Love LA debuts,” Amy Gravit, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series, said. “Both shows confidently carry on the HBO comedy tradition, in their own singular way. We couldn’t be happier to continue collaborating with Tim, Zach, Rachel, and their exceptional teams.”

I Love LA’s renewal is not so surprising. While it only premiered on Nov. 2, the series has become one of the fastest-growing original comedies on HBO and continues to pace as HBO’s second top freshman comedy in platform history. The series averages nearly 2 million (L+3) cross-platform viewers in the U.S. I Love LA has an 84% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s been getting a lot of love.

Photograph by Kenny Laubbacher/HBO

Alongside the main cast, guest stars include Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Ayo Edebiri, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez, and Colin Woodell. Sennott serves as executive producer with Emma Barrie, Aida Rodgers, Max Silvestri, and Lorene Scafaria. Directors include Sennott, Lorene Scafaria, Bill Benz, and Kevin Bray. I Love LA was ordered to series in March 2024, so the wait has been a long one, and the wait for Season 2 will be worth it.

I Love LA and The Chair Company were not the only shows to recently get renewed by HBO. Game of Thrones spinoffs Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon through 2028, and Task is also coming back for a second season. Additional details surrounding I Love LA have not been released, but more information will likely be announced in the coming months. New episodes premiere on Sundays, so there will be a lot more to look forward to as Season 1 continues. The first three episodes are currently streaming on HBO Max.