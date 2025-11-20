HBO Reveals Fate of Tim Robinson’s New Series ‘The Chair Company’

HBO has renewed Tim Robinson’s new comedy The Chair Company for a second season following its premiere last month.

HBO announced the show’s second season pickup Thursday during a New York press presentation by the network, which simultaneously announced the renewal of Rachel Sennott’s fellow freshman comedy I Love LA.

From Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, The Chair Company is pacing as HBO’s top freshman comedy in the platform’s history, with the season averaging 3.3 million (L+3) U.S. cross-platform viewers midway through the season. The Chair Company also has a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show follows Robinson’s character Ron Trosper, a man who, after an embarrassing incident at work, finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy.

Season 1 also stars Lake Bell as Barb Trosper, Sophia Lillis as Natalie Trosper, Will Price as Seth Trosper, and Joseph Tudisco as Mike Santini. Lou Diamond Phillips recurs as Jeff Levjman. The eight-episode first season of The Chair Company is set to air its finale on Nov. 30.

“We’re thrilled by the incredible response to The Chair Company and I Love LA,” HBO & HBO Max comedy head and HBO programming exec VP Amy Gravitt said in a statement. “Both shows confidently carry on the HBO comedy tradition, in their own singular way. We couldn’t be happier to continue collaborating with Tim, Zach, Rachel, and their exceptional teams.”

The Chair Company is executive produced by Robinson and Kanin, Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for HyperObject Industries, Andrew DeYoung, and Igor Srubshchik. DeYoung and Aaron Schimberg serve as directors on the series.