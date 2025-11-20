HBO’s ‘Task’ Season 2 Fate Revealed

HBO’s Mark Ruffalo-led series Task has been renewed for Season 2.

The crime drama, which premiered in September, will return for a second season after boasting one of HBO’s top three fastest-growing debut seasons, the network announced Thursday.

In Season 1, Ruffalo’s FBI agent character Tom Brandis, heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia led by an unsuspecting family man, played by Tom Pelphrey.

Also starring in Season 1 were Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and Martha Plimpton.

Task creator and showrunner Brad Ingelsby said Thursday of the renewal, “We’ve been incredibly fortunate to have HBO’s unwavering support of Task from the very first script onwards, throughout production, and during their extraordinary launch of our first season to audiences. They are an unmatched creative home.”

“On behalf of the entire Task team, in front of and behind the camera, I am honored and excited to get back to work on a second season of our show,” he concluded.

“We knew well in advance of its launch that we had a powerful drama series on our hands, but it has been so rewarding to witness the audience’s fervor and embrace of this show as it grew week after week,” added Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, in a statement. “Rarely does a writer balance humanistic storytelling with intricate, explosive plotting but Brad Ingelsby is one of our industry’s greats and we have no doubt he will strike as profoundly and addictively once again in [Season 2].”

Ingelsby serves as creator/writer/showrunner/executive producer for Task, with Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield directing and executive producing. Paul Lee and Mark Roybal executive produce for wiip, with Ruffalo, David Crockett, and Ron Schmidt also executive producing. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Jeremy Yaches co-executive produce for Public Record.

All episodes of Task are available to stream on HBO Max.