‘Hunger Games’ Star Josh Hutcherson Joins High-Profile HBO Show

Josh Hutcherson’s career is once again catching fire.

The 32-year-old actor, who rose to fame with teen roles in hits like Zathura, RV and Bridge to Terabithia before becoming a major star for his role as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games movies, has joined the cast of Rachel Sennott’s untitled HBO series in a starring role.

Rachel Sennott is one of Hollywood’s hottest names. The actress and comedian rose to fame with her role in the 2020 comedy Shiva Baby, before starring in three more knockout hits in the following years: the A24 horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, the lesbian coming-of-age comedy Botttoms, and the Saturday Night Live biopic Saturday Night.

It’s no surprise HBO is trying to capitalize off her rapid rise to fame, handing her a full season order for a comedy series she will create, produce, write, direct, and star in. The series is currently untitled, with the channel simply referring to it in trailers as “Untitled Rachel Sennott Project.”

According to Deadline, the series is about “a codependent friend group that reunites, navigating how the time apart, ambition, and new relationships have changed them.”

Odessa A’zion, Jordan Firstman and True Whitaker will also star in the series alongside Sennott and Hutcherson. Supporting guest stars include Leighton Meester, known for her role as Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl, and popular internet comedian Quenlin Blackwell.

Hutcherson’s next role is in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 later this year, where he will reprise the role of Mike Schmidt.