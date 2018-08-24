Hurricane Lane Shuts Down Filming on ‘Magnum P.I.’ and ‘Hawaii Five-O’

CBS series Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-0 were forced to halt production Thursday as Hurricane Lane approaches the Hawaiian Islands.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on both series was temporarily halted on Thursday until further notice as the dangerous Category 4 storm draws closer to land. Producers on both Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-0 were said to have been keeping a close eye on the approaching Lane, ultimately choosing to shut down production as “the safety of the cast and crew are the top priority for CBS.”

Magnum P.I., which began production in Hawaii in June with a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony, has reportedly already stopped production for the day, while Hawaii Five-0 will halt production after a morning shoot.

In anticipation of the storm, which is expected to hit Oahu Thursday afternoon, Hawaii’s Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation on Tuesday that will “provide relief for disaster damages, losses and suffering” caused by Lane as well as “protect the health, safety and welfare of Hawaii residents and visitors.”

Ige has also urged residents and tourists on the islands to “prepare for a significant impact,” and in a press conference on Wednesday said to “be prepared to shelter in place with 14 days of food supplies and water and any other necessities.”

The storm has resulted in the closing of beaches and parks from South Point north to Kohala, as well as all public and charter schools on Hawaii Island and in Maui County until further notice.

With sustained winds near 130 miles per hour, experts have warned that the storm poses significant risk, as Hurricane Lane will also bring rainfalls with totals anticipated to reach 10 to 15 inches and more than 20 inches in isolated areas, posing the threat of flash flooding and mudslides.

CNN reports that the storm’s outer bands had already caused several landslides on the Big Island, where parts of Route 19 on the island’s northern tip were blocked. It was also reported that between seven and 12 inches of rain had already fallen, totals that are expected to increase throughout the coming days.

Hurricane Lane is something of a rarity for the Hawiian state, as it is only the second hurricane since 2014 to pass within 200 nautical miles of the Big Island, Maui, Honolulu or Kaui, and only the fifteenth since 1950. After reaching Category 5 hurricane strength Tuesday night, Lane also became one of the most powerful hurricanes on record to come within 300 miles of Hawaii.