Hulu: Every TV Show and Movie Arriving in March 2021

March is quickly approaching, and that means new streaming content for you to binge in your free time. Hulu continues to flesh out its catalog of films, looking to take on the likes of Netflix and HBO Max. If you're looking for a new show to obsess over or an old favorite film to rewatch, Hulu has got you covered in March. Subscribers were outraged when Hulu raised the cost of their live plan again in November, but the streaming service continues to make a case for it being worth the money. Check out the schedule for March's new releases, and pick your weekend plans accordingly.

March 1 The 13th Warrior (1999)

50/50 (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

Beloved (1998)

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn's Finest (2010)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descent (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Debaters (2007)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Judge Dredd (1995)

The Last Face (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Patriot Games (1992)

Predators (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Priceless (2016)

Rushmore (1999)

Scrooged (1988)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

The Social Network (2010)

The Spirit (2008)

Stargate (1994)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

The Tourist (2010)

Traitor (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974) prevnext

Returning Shows Are Premiering (Photo: NBC) Hulu will also have the premieres of returning shows the day after their air, including Good Girls and New Amsterdam. Plus, reality TV favorites including The Voice and Top Chef will be available. March 2 Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo) March 3

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (NBC) March 5

Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019) March 6

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020) March 7

Proxima (2019) March 8

Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay) March 9

Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)

Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV) March 11

Game of Talents: Series Premiere (FOX) prevnext

March 12 kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 4 Premiere

Farewell Amor (2020) March 14

Buddy Games (2019) March 15

1 Night In San Diego (2020)

Constructing Albert (2017)

Here Awhile (2019)

Intersect (2020)

Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)

Naughty Books (2020)

Pink Wall (2019)

The Pretenders (2018)

The Relationtrip (2017)

Sister Aimee (2019)

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)

Tracks (2019) March 16

Staged: Complete Season 2 (BBC Studios)

March 17

Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX) March 18 Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Identity (2003) prevnext