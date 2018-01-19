‘HTGAWM’s Latest Cliffhanger Left Fans Confused, and With Theories

The winter premiere of How to Get Away With Murder left fans with many more questions.

During the final moments of the episode, it was revealed that before Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch) went to Annalise’s (Viola Davis) house the night he died, the person he called that he had in his contacts with the label “IN CASE OF EMERGENCIES” was none other than Dominick (guest star Nicholas Gonzalez).

Dominic was the one who eventually killed Wes later that night, leaving his body to burn in the fire at Annalise’s house.

Earlier in the winter premiere, Laurel (Karla Souza) revealed that after her father got custody of her newborn baby and transferred him to another hospital, Dominick was the only person that could help them get him back.

Unfortunately, before this reveal, Frank had kidnapped Dominick to try to get information on Laurel’s dad out of him, and killed him after he wouldn’t cooperate.

What was Wes and Laurel’s history with Dominick? Why would Wes call him when he was in trouble before his death? And how is he the only one that can help Laurel get her baby back from her father?

Twitter fans expressed their confusion, as well as their excitement to see the ABC drama back from its winter break, on social media.

The last few minutes of #HTGAWM always leaves you with a million questions 😩 — ❥ ℓin∂sey † (@LBrooks02) January 19, 2018

Just freaked out for no reason, but remembered Dominick killed Wes…. Wes is not alive..or is he? #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/hNX3BVfGVa — Miranda Danielle (@MirandaRight13) January 19, 2018

How did Wes know his number? Did that cost Wes his life? Is Simon gonna remember what happened? How r they gonna get the baby back? #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/3ZmQD2EDf5 — ChelsJ (@Chels_J24) January 19, 2018

Me after Frank played that message. What is happening?!!! #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/F3Wq94kFoD — Natasha Williams (@zafirobay) January 19, 2018

How to Get Away With Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

