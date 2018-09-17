How to Watch the 2018 Emmy Awards

The 2018 Emmy Awards are Monday night at 8 p.m. ET and there are plenty of ways to watch this year’s big event.

Judging by the hosts and the other crew members, it is not hard to tell that the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards are on NBC this year. The award show is being executive produced by Lorne Michaels, creator and showrunner of Saturday Night Live. The hosts are Michael Che and Colin Jost, the comics who host the SNL‘s Weekend Update segment.

The easiest place to watch the Emmys will be on NBC. The award show starts at 8 p.m. ET on the network. For those without a cable package, it can still be watched through a few streaming services. The Emmys will play through NBC on YouTube TV — the site’s new subscription service which boasts many of the same live options as a typical cable package. YouTube TV costs $40 per month, though a free trial is available.

The same is true for Hulu with Live TV. The streamer offers a $39.99 option and a $43.99 option with no commercials. Both have a one-week free trial as well, and according to a report by Vox, The Emmys will broadcast on the services. The show will also stream live on Philo TV and SlingTV.

Those with a TV provider login who are away from their cable boxes can watch the show live on the NBC App. The network has worked hard to build up its proprietary service for subscribers, making it ideal for watching on the go or while away from home.

As for the red carpet coverage before the show, that is moving to the digital platforms as well. Entertainment Tonight will stream red carpet coverage live directly on their website. There will also be live-tweets, celebrity selfies and more across their social media profiles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

This is set to be a major year for the Emmys. The competition has never been stiffer, with heavy hitters like Game of Thrones coming up against breakout new shows such as Atlanta. Saturday Night Live is up for 21 awards, giving Che and Jost plenty of reason to stand proudly on the stage throughout the night.

NBC will have a healthy representation among the presenters as well. Alec Baldwin, who frequents SNL with his impersonation of President Donald Trump, is handing out an award. Another will come from Andy Samberg, whose beloved sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine was picked up by NBC this year after Fox canceled it.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards air Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.