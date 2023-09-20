How 'Murder, She Wrote' Is Inspiring the Striking WGA Writers

Not long after it was announced that a Murder, She Wrote reboot was in the works, a picket inspired by the Angela Lansbury-led series is being planned. After strike captain Tyler Ruggeri suggested a Murder, She Wrote picket on Twitter, it's now coming to fruition. The picket will be planned on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Fox lot. It's also going to be a bit of a fashion contest as well. Ruggeri wants people to come dressed in their best Jessica Fletcher outfits.

It makes sense that there is a Murder, She Wrote picket. The series centered on Lansbury's Jessica Fletcher, a mystery writer and amateur detective. It would definitely make both Jessica and the late Lansbury proud that this is happening. The picket is going to go down from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fox, so it will be a great way to start the day. Maybe there will even be some reunions during the picket. While Lansbury was the main cast member for the show's run, the recurring cast was pretty huge. So you never know.

(Photo: Randy Marcus/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images // ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Murder, She Wrote ran for 12 seasons from 1984 to 1996 on CBS. It became a staple on the network on Sunday nights for a decade. The crime drama also became one of the most successful and longest-running TV shows in history, averaging 25 million viewers per week while in its prime. After the series ended in 1996, it continued on in the form of four television films between 1997 and 2003. There was also a spinoff book series that is still in publication as of this year. It was also recently announced that Universal Pictures is developing a film adaptation of the series. Coincidentally, the news came only two days after Ruggeri suggested the themed picket.

There have been plenty of themed pickets and reunions since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes began. With there seemingly being no end in sight for either strike, actors and writers are as determined as ever to get a fair resolution from the studios. Hopefully, a resolution comes soon. At least actors and writers are able to bring in more supporters with these themed pickets and make it a little more fun. It will be fun to see who's best dressed as Jessica Fletcher while also supporting the strike.

Meanwhile, if fans can't get out to Fox for the Murder, She Wrote picket, it's available to stream for free on Freevee and can be streamed with a Peacock subscription. There is also a 24/7 channel available for free on The Roku Channel. So, there are plenty of ways to make Jessica Fletcher proud.