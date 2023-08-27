Notable Compromise Reached Amidst Writers Strike Negotiations

After over 100 days on strike, the WGA has reached a notable compromise. Deadline reports that late-night writers and variety show writers who have been fighting for safeguards in streaming seem to have gotten a win. The WGA and AMPTP have confirmed that comedy variety writers on streaming shows will be covered. This means that writers on high-budget subscription VOD comedy variety programs will receive the same agreements that are under Appendix A. It covers other types of programming outside scripted shows and films.

Initially, the Guild said that the studios' terms did not cover game show or daytime writers as they had minimum terms for comedy writers. This new agreement will be for people who work or will work on late-night streaming shows. While comedy variety writers were able to score a win, it has not been all good news. According to The Hollywood Reporter, talks between the WGA and AMPTP are at a standstill. Following a counteroffer from the studios earlier this month, it seems there are no plans to go back to negotiating.

Although the release of the AMPTP's proposal included gains in residuals and "protects against AI, it was slammed by the WGA. They claimed it was "not to bargain, but to jam us" and it wasn't "nearly enough." The Guild had its own counterproposal not long after, and more negotiations were met in the following days. It looks like nothing came out of it, and writers are continuing to strike to get a fair deal. Writers have been striking since early May, and they are not going down without a fair fight.

With SAG-AFTRA continuing to strike as well, most of Hollywood is at a standstill. Just like with the WGA, there hasn't been any word on when SAG will be meeting with studios to negotiate. Since actors have been striking as early as May in solidarity with the writers, they won't be going down easy either. Not to mention the fact that writers and actors have been joining each other on the picket lines. So until both unions get fair contracts, it's going be a long waiting game.

At least the writers can celebrate a small win, which is really a big win for them either way. Streaming has become a huge part of the industry in the last 10 years. It's about time that people get compensated fairly for it. That's only just the beginning, but hopefully, it's the start of some other wins coming soon.