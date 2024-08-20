How Camryn Manheim Feels About Maura Tierney Filling Her Spot on 'Law & Order'

After Sam Waterston left Law & Order last season, Camryn Manheim soon followed suit and now Maura Tierney is set to replace her. But how does Manheim really feel about it? She appeared on the NBC legal drama during its early days as separate characters in three different one-off episodes. She then returned in 2022 to launch the revival, starring as Kate Dixon. Ahead of the Season 23 finale, it was announced that she would be exiting, with ER vet Tierney taking her place.

Manheim reportedly has no ill will towards Tierney, as an insider told In Touch, "Maura has nothing but respect for Camryn and was well aware of the talk that Camryn had actually been shown the door. So she talked to Camryn about it before accepting the role and Camryn eased her mind by telling her she has no resentment whatsoever about Maura replacing her."

While it was expected that the series would eventually be adding a new lieutenant to the precinct, it was hard to predict just who that would be and how they would be shaking things up. Although details surrounding Tierney's role have not been revealed, Manheim is allegedly upset that Tierney will be making more money and getting "juicier storylines."

"Camryn wasn't paid as much as other actors on the show, and she also voiced concerns her Lt. Dixon wasn't given bigger action on the show," the source claimed. "It made it easy for her to leave — she saw it as a dead-end job. But at the same time, she's not going to hold a grudge about an actor getting a gig, even though Maura's essentially taking her job!"

It's certainly disappointing that Camryn Manheim won't be on Law & Order anymore, but at least she doesn't seem to have any bad feelings towards Maura Tierney. There is always the possibility fans haven't seen the last of Lieutenant Kate Dixon, but for now, it sounds like she'd rather not have anything to do with Law & Order, at least not any time soon.

It should be interesting and fun to see how Maura Tierney's mysterious new lieutenant does on Law & Order and how she will compare to Kate Dixon. Fans will have to tune in on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC's fall 2024 schedule when Season 24 finally premieres.