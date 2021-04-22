How Aaron Rodgers' Guest Hosting Stint Impacted 'Jeopardy' Ratings

✖

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is proving that he may have a future on the small screen. Following his first week of guest hosting Jeopardy!, the long-running game show has seen a major boost in ratings, jumping 14% from the previous week, according to TV broadcasting site TVNewsCheck.

Rodgers began his guest hosting stint on April 6, taking over for controversial interim host Dr. Mehmet Oz. For the period ending April 11, marking his first full week at the podium, ratings spiked 14% from the week before to a 5.6 live-plus-same-day national Nielsen rating. Those numbers marked Jeopardy!'s best performance in a month and also placed the game show ahead of fellow game shows Family Feud (5.2 share) and Wheel of Fortune (5.1 share). According to TVNewsCheck, Rodgers' hosting guided the show to first place on the syndication chart.

The boost in ratings comes as the game show continues its search for a permanent host, a gig that Rodgers previously said he would be more than willing to take on. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he said he "would love to be the host of Jeopardy!, yes." At this time, it is unclear if Rodgers will be offered the positon, which was left vacant following the November 2020 death of long-time host Alex Trebek. In its search for a replacement, the game show has had a roster of interim hosts. On Wednesday, Jeopardy! announced the list of finale Season 37 guest hosts, which includes LeVar Burton, the Reading Rainbow host whom Jeopardy! viewers have been rooting to take on the job permanently.

Burton is set to take to the lectern beginning on Monday, July 26, with his turn ending following the July 30th episode. A fan-created petition with more than 245,000 signatures has called on Sony Pictures Entertainment and Jeopardy! executive producers Harry Friedman and Mike Richards to make Burton the permanent host for months now, noting "how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we'd all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!" After scoring his guest hosting spot, Burton, who himself has indicated he wants to host the series, said he is "overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me."

Along with Burton, the final Season 37 guest host roster includes Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, CNBC's David Faber, and Sports Emmy-winning sportscaster Joe Buck. Rodgers concluded his two-week guest hosting stint on April 16. At this time, it is unclear when Jeopardy! will announce a permanent host.