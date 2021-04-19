'Jeopardy!': Aaron Rodgers Quotes Alex Trebek in Farewell Message

✖

Aaron Rodgers' time on JEOPARDY! may have come to an end, but he wrapped up his stint as the host in an incredibly classy fashion. Following his time on the program, Rodgers took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late Alex Trebek, who passed away in November. The athlete was one of the many individuals who has been tapped to fill in for the late JEOPARDY! host in light of his passing.

Rodgers posted a photo from his time on JEOPARDY! (the Green Bay Packers competed and won the Celebrity Jeopardy Tournament in 2015), during which he posed with Trebek. He also included a photo of the late host's book, The Answer Is..., which he quoted from in his caption. Rodgers quoted a passage from the book from page 285 that reads, “...that was my job...You are there to make the contestants relax enough that they can demonstrate their skills. They are the stars of the show. They are the ones the viewers tuned in to see. And if you do that, if you put the focus on the players rather than on yourself, the viewers will look on you as a good guy. If that’s the way I’m remembered, I’m perfectly happy with that.” He added at the end of his caption that he hopes that his two weeks as the host of the quiz show will be remembered in the same way.

Even though Rodgers' time as the host is up, some fans are actually calling for him to return to the series full-time as the host. Numerous viewers have taken to social media to share how they believe that the football player is the perfect person to take over for Trebek following his impressive stint as a guest host. One JEOPARDY! fan even wrote, "Life-long Jeopardy fan, and a solid vote for Aaron Rodgers to be permanent host! He's a natural, and just what the show needs at this point in time!"

Rodgers may have his hands full with football duties, but he'd be down to take on the full-time hosting role nonetheless. During an interview with The Ringer, he explained how he would be able to juggle football and JEOPARDY!, saying, "I don't think I'd need to give up football to do it. They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me 178 days to do 'Jeopardy!' So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I'm not shy at all about saying I want the job. That's how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix."