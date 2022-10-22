'House of the Dragon' Leaks Put Fans on High Alert for Spoilers
The House of the Dragon season finale leaked on Friday, sending the fandom into a social media uproar. The acclaimed fantasy show has been plagued with leaks before, and many fans are at odds about how to handle them when they come. With the finale of the show's premiere season out a full three days before it was supposed to air, the divisions grew wider than ever.
House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 10, "The Black Queen" leaked sometime around Thursday night of Friday morning via unknown sources. HBO specifically announced that screeners of this episode would not be sent to press for consideration, yet somehow a high-definition version of it made its way to piracy sites. An HBO spokesperson gave a statement on the leak to reporters from Deadline, saying: "We're disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K."
Of course, for many fans the temptation to view this leaked version was too strong to withstand – especially if they pay for a subscription to HBO and HBO Max, and plan on contributing to the ratings on Sunday night regardless. For others, the leak presented a moral quandary or a logistical one. Those planning to abstain from the leak would have to be diligent to avoid spoilers until Sunday night, or else stay off of social media altogether.
The House of the Dragon season finale premieres on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. The show has been renewed for a second season already, but it is not expected to air until at least 2024. Here's a spoiler-free look at how fans have responded to the leak so far.
If you’re going to spoil Ep10 of #HOTD and you don’t tag your shit as a spoiler I’m going to block you 😘— Sansa Snark (@TheSansaSnark) October 21, 2022
If any of y’all post HOTD spoilers before Sunday after 8pm you are getting blocked and reported bc don’t take this one sacred rite away from me— a Little Bit of Rita 🫠 (@tiny_rita) October 21, 2022
Many fans announced their plans to block anyone who tweeted about the leaked episode, or at least anyone who tweeted about it without fair warning. Some argued that these kinds of spoiler warnings were a good enough reason to abstain from the leak altogether.
y’all watching the hotd finale leak instead of watching it together on sunday as a family pic.twitter.com/WuQ1EyvUyC— yayayah (@lovecraftcuntry) October 21, 2022
Fans also remarked on how a leak impacted the established ritual of a show that airs week to week like this. Even those that don't watch the show together with loved ones in person felt that the communal experience online was worth more than the haste of a leak.
would’ve ruined my entire week and I start my new job on Monday 😭😭— 🐉 (@dustinspoirier) October 21, 2022
One silver lining that fans identified in this leak is that it gave them more time to process the emotional moments of the season finale.
for all those wondering what happened in episode 10, here is a quick summary: pic.twitter.com/gb6ZfGP7Wy— victoria | grieving (@HillaStuff) October 21, 2022
YOU CAN STILL DELETE THE WHOLE EPISODE AND MAKE IT AGAIN HBO pic.twitter.com/kZt9CrwkIQ— elc the clown | hotd spoilers (@rhaetargs) October 21, 2022
Some fans tried to share their feelings on the leaked episode without spoiling anything specific. This was dangerous territory, however, as some still took offense to these kinds of posts.
me running from the HOTD leaks and people calling the finale bad: pic.twitter.com/5FX6Ujajz0— lexi ⁷👨🚀 (@cuntyjihyo) October 21, 2022
Me acting like the HOTD leak doesn’t exist until Sunday #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/A4R6JR3eKv— 🤍 (@maryanv_) October 22, 2022
Many people announced they would be off of social media until after the episode aired to avoid not only spoilers, but conversations about the episode's quality in general.
can you imagine not being in taylor swift or house of the dragon fandoms today? pic.twitter.com/Tj94zVz6f0— Vasilisa | hotd SPOILERS (@vasilisonka) October 21, 2022
It was a big weekend for many people on social media, yet it would have been perfectly reasonable to be oblivious of it all. Fans imagined trying to explain their anxious energy to someone who paid no attention to these kinds of things.
i need whoever manages to leak got/hotd stuff from hbo to make the witcher netflix their next assignment— yennefer of vengerberg enthusiast (@falkadorren) October 21, 2022
Commenters joked about what other shows they would like to see leaked, wondering how a momentous episode like this could slip out while other shows remain jealously guarded.
me right now whilst my timeline is full of hotd leaks and spoilers pic.twitter.com/o92Iqejtpx— Fleur (@CathofWales) October 21, 2022
hotd finale wasn’t sent to press for early viewing to prevent any leaks only for the entire episode to leak in 1080p pic.twitter.com/xqTqYb7mtm— dana (@paIidana) October 21, 2022
Fans applied plenty of memes to their commentary on the leak and their commentary on the commentary on the leak.