'House of the Dragon' Leaks Put Fans on High Alert for Spoilers

The House of the Dragon season finale leaked on Friday, sending the fandom into a social media uproar. The acclaimed fantasy show has been plagued with leaks before, and many fans are at odds about how to handle them when they come. With the finale of the show's premiere season out a full three days before it was supposed to air, the divisions grew wider than ever.

House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 10, "The Black Queen" leaked sometime around Thursday night of Friday morning via unknown sources. HBO specifically announced that screeners of this episode would not be sent to press for consideration, yet somehow a high-definition version of it made its way to piracy sites. An HBO spokesperson gave a statement on the leak to reporters from Deadline, saying: "We're disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K."

Of course, for many fans the temptation to view this leaked version was too strong to withstand – especially if they pay for a subscription to HBO and HBO Max, and plan on contributing to the ratings on Sunday night regardless. For others, the leak presented a moral quandary or a logistical one. Those planning to abstain from the leak would have to be diligent to avoid spoilers until Sunday night, or else stay off of social media altogether.

The House of the Dragon season finale premieres on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. The show has been renewed for a second season already, but it is not expected to air until at least 2024. Here's a spoiler-free look at how fans have responded to the leak so far.