'House of the Dragon' Fans Are Beginning to Take Sides

War is coming to Westeros – and, perhaps, to the Game of Thrones fandom. As the plot thickens on House of the Dragon, many fans are zeroing in on certain details and ascribing different weights to them. It looks like many fans are choosing sides in the impending civil war for succession.

It's no secret that House of the Dragon will depict a civil war within House Targaryen. Fans have watched the tension in Westeros build across several decades in the episodes we've seen so far, and starting in Episode 9, there are no more time skips to put the fighting off. The show has done a remarkable job of depicting how small personal grudges, perceived offenses and even misunderstandings have contributed to the enmity between Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and her "Black Council," and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and her "Green Council."

What is surprising is how earnestly some fans have gotten invested in one side or the other. George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire and HBO's Game of Thrones both explored how power corrupts its holder and how the titular struggle for power often makes villains out of its most noble players. From a bird's eye view, House of the Dragon has done the same, but on social media fans have begun to argue the ethics of one side or the other as if they will find a satisfactory answer.

Many self-described "green supporters" or "black supporters" on social media are simply role-playing and are playing out the in-world debates for fun. However, their impassioned conversations have caught some readers off-guard, and many want to believe one fictional faction has the moral high ground over the other. With two or three more seasons of war to go, we can expect fans to get more invested in their chosen Westerosi monarch for the next few years.

House of the Dragon Season 1 concludes on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. In the meantime, here's a look at how the lines between greens and blacks are being drawn online.