'House of the Dragon' Fans Are Beginning to Take Sides
War is coming to Westeros – and, perhaps, to the Game of Thrones fandom. As the plot thickens on House of the Dragon, many fans are zeroing in on certain details and ascribing different weights to them. It looks like many fans are choosing sides in the impending civil war for succession.
It's no secret that House of the Dragon will depict a civil war within House Targaryen. Fans have watched the tension in Westeros build across several decades in the episodes we've seen so far, and starting in Episode 9, there are no more time skips to put the fighting off. The show has done a remarkable job of depicting how small personal grudges, perceived offenses and even misunderstandings have contributed to the enmity between Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and her "Black Council," and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and her "Green Council."
What is surprising is how earnestly some fans have gotten invested in one side or the other. George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire and HBO's Game of Thrones both explored how power corrupts its holder and how the titular struggle for power often makes villains out of its most noble players. From a bird's eye view, House of the Dragon has done the same, but on social media fans have begun to argue the ethics of one side or the other as if they will find a satisfactory answer.
Many self-described "green supporters" or "black supporters" on social media are simply role-playing and are playing out the in-world debates for fun. However, their impassioned conversations have caught some readers off-guard, and many want to believe one fictional faction has the moral high ground over the other. With two or three more seasons of war to go, we can expect fans to get more invested in their chosen Westerosi monarch for the next few years.
House of the Dragon Season 1 concludes on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. In the meantime, here's a look at how the lines between greens and blacks are being drawn online.
Presence
the only reason Rhaenyra left king's landing was to protect her family from alicent's hating ass. she knew her children would never be safe there with their claim being questioned. alicent literally tried to mutilate Luke last time she saw them like... https://t.co/B14QE6nlTy— rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) October 12, 2022
After Episode 8, fans hotly debated whether Alicent or Rhaenyra deserved more of Viserys' (Paddy Considine) protection. Some felt that Alicent's steady presence had primed her and her family for rule, while others noted that it was her presence that pushed Rhaenyra away.
Moments of Happiness
alicent happy moments (0.5 seconds) https://t.co/dVoGoSkXHH— midnight mess (@astvaryking) October 10, 2022
Every other picture of Alicent looks like depressedBenAffleck.jpg pic.twitter.com/oU9e3Kn8wf— lane 💚🎸 oh, stunnin (@last__lane) October 16, 2022
The moments of genuine happiness in this show have become few and far between by now, but they are all the more heartbreaking for that very reason.
Interpretation
her free-will to abide by the laws only for her husband to not show any appreciation for all that she’s done. That’s more than enough for resentment and anger to brew and eventually spiting him and his favorite daughter by seizing the crown for her kids who were neglected— Aemond One Eye🐉🐉 (@lethabo_sekwele) October 14, 2022
Fans who read Martin's book Fire & Blood sometimes noted that their affinity for certain characters might be based on nuances that weren't included in the show's interpretation of this story. The details in Martin's "imaginary history book" are intentionally vague, leaving room for fans to make up their own minds. Some are dissatisfied with the show's interpretation and are believe the story would come together better with a different take.
Not Gray Enough
I am thoroughly enjoying Emma’s portrayal of Rhaenyra, so my complaint is purely one of writing choice. And I’m not worried, they can hit this beat another way and the writing has been great so far. But we simply have not seen any sign of the big dragon energy we saw with young R— 🜏 The Dragon LmL 🜏 (@thedragonLML) October 10, 2022
I mean there is nothing wrong with wanting her to have some depth. but if you strip certain qualities of her and just make her a plain victim, it doesn’t make her character that interesting just pretty boring, and a victim the whole story.— lyra (@bertholdtswall) October 16, 2022
For many fans, the unique draw of Martin's writing is that no character is wholly good or bad – all exist in a moral gray area. Whichever side they personally lean towards, some fans feared that this show was beginning to miss that grayness and depict a war that is righteous on one side and evil on the other.
Missing the Point
Exactly this. I tried to warn some people against this but but everyone has to act like a stan now and there’s no room to discuss these characters or their motivations with any sort of nuance.— Ser Ryan Redwyne (@NotAnotherRyan) October 3, 2022
i did too. I think i broke my block button pic.twitter.com/YYrqT8LMeg— Scrapluv (@artisasanctuary) October 3, 2022
At the same time, some thought that the fandom itself was imposing this moral binary on the show. They felt that participating in these debates on social media were beginning to lessen their appreciation for the show.
Fringe Contenders
**Rhaenys** is the one who would be a good queen, and deserves it!!!!!— Ashara Dayne is the Song of Ice and Fire (@mattxweltner) October 16, 2022
To the extent that anyone in this story is worthy of absolute power, many viewers argued that there were better candidates to throw their support behind than either Rhaenyra or Aegon.
Viserys
it's hysterical that even in "the blacks, the greens and the reds", where aegon is showed in more sympathetic light, the real evil is STILL alicent, like wow, that's not lazy and misoginistic for sure— westerosi historian (real) 🏳️🌈 hotd spoiler (@pentazmore) October 11, 2022
Finally, many fans felt like the show hasn't pinned enough blame on Viserys for cultivating this war. They wondered if the show would ever force its characters to reckon with Viserys' willful ignorance and neglect.