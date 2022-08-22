'House of the Dragon' Has Fans Hyped for 'The Sea Snake' Spinoff Already

House of the Dragon is HBO's first Game of Thrones spinoff, but it wastes no time in setting up another. The series introduces viewers to Corlys "The Sea Snake" Velaryon, played by Steve Toussaint. While Corlys is a major player in House of the Dragon, he is also potentially the main character of another series in development.

House of the Dragon kicks off during the reign of King Viserys I Targaryen, and fans quickly meet his small council, including his appointed "Master of Ships," Corlys Velaryon. We did not see much of House Velaryon in Game of Thrones as they were not as powerful or relevant at the time, but in this prequel they are one of the most economically and militarily dominant Houses in Westeros. They rule an island called Driftmark near Dragonstone, and they are one of the only other houses to claim descent from Old Valyria.

All of that is enough to make Corlys central in the storyline of HotD, and Toussaint's rendition of the character comes with all the proud yet practical cunning that fans were hoping for. However, in George R.R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood, this is one of the later chapters in Corlys' life – and not necessarily the most exciting.

(Photo: Ollie Upton / HBO)

For those unaware, Martin's "imaginary history book" describes Corlys' remarkable life from the beginning. He was born at a time when Driftmark's prospects were poor, and he gravitated toward the sea rather than the royal court. He became a sea captain at age 16, and in the years that followed he led bold but dangerous trading voyages all over the Seven Kingdoms and beyond.

Corlys' life is described in "nine voyages" around most of the known world, as far as Westeros is concerned. He traveled to far-flung places on Martin's map including Asshai, Yi Ti and Leng. These voyages brought his house unprecedented wealth, which is how he ended up as a political force to be reckoned with in the era of House of the Dragon.

Corlys' old globetrotting days are already being developed into yet another HBO spinoff series. The latest news we have on this project comes from Martin's blog, where he wrote about it back in June. At the time he wrote that the show's working title had been changed from Nine Voyages to The Sea Snake – Corlys' nickname throughout Westeros. The show is being written and helmed by Bruno Heller, best known for creating HBO's Rome and CBS' The Mentalist.

Martin revealed that The Sea Snake is "still in the script stage," with multiple drafts of its script being written. Beyond that, we don't know anything about the cast, crew or format of the show. In fact, we don't know that it will be greenlit at all – HBO has four live-action Westeros shows in development right now as well as at least a few animated shows. The network has already developed and then canceled other shows without airing them, so there's no guarantee that all or even some of these projects will reach our screens.

