‘House of Cards’ Star Robin Wright Speaks out About Harassment and ‘Me Too’

The Today Show aired a clip from an interview with Robin Wright on Monday, discussing the Me Too movement and the forthcoming final season of House of Cards.

Wright sat down with Savannah Guthrie to discuss the season 6 of the Netflix original series. In the process, they addressed the Me Too movement — both in a general sense, and in the profound effect it had on House of Cards.

“You’ve been in this business a long time, have you experience harassment?” Guthrie asked.

“Of course,” Wright answered. “Who hasn’t?”

Wright plays Claire Underwood on the show, the wife of Frank Underwood — Kevin Spacey‘s character.

“This is a bigger broader issue, I think,” she continued. “Seduction — I don’t care who you are — it’s about power. And once you overpower someone, that person becomes vulnerable. This last year, I think has shined a light in a new way to allow us to start a new conversation. So we just need to shift the paradigm.”

Wright is in a unique position when it comes to the Me Too movement. Her co-star, Kevin Spacey, was one of the most prominent men called out by the social media sensation, when more than 12 men came forward with stories of sexual assaults and harassments they allegedly suffered at his hands.

Spacey was quickly fired from House of Cards, leaving Wright to take an even more central role. However, many did not realize at the time that the show was already slated to end after season 6.

On top of that, Claire Underwood had already become the President of the United States at the end of the previous season, and Spacey’s character was presumably headed for prison. In a way, the Me Too movement politicized Wright’s starring role in the show, which she was already going to have regardless.

The full interview with Wright will not be released until the fall, closer to the time that the season premieres. The parts that aired on Monday had more to do with Spacey and the massive shake-up his accusations presented to the production team. Wright did not try to defend her embattled co-star.

“I think we were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened,” she said of the allegations. “We forged ahead, and we were so thankful that we were able to complete the series as planned.”

When asked if she had any knowledge of Spacey’s dark history, Wright said that she had not actually known him very well.

“We were co-workers, really,” she said. “We never socialized outside of work.”

House of Cards season 6 is expected sometime this fall on Netflix.