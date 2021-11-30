Horror TV Series Based off ’80s Movie Franchise Gets Season 2 on USA Network, SYFY

A new horror TV series based on a classic ’80s movie franchise has been renewed for Season 2 at USA Network and SYFY. Chucky is a freshman show that continues the murderous adventures of the knife-wielding Good Guy doll from Child’s Play. Across all of the platforms where it’s available, Chucky reached nearly 10 million viewers in its first season, ahead of the finale. Season 1 of Chucky will be available to stream on Peacock beginning Dec. 1.

Chucky creator and executive producer Don Mancini issued a statement on the series renewal, sharing how excited he is to get started on Season 2. “We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” he said. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

i always come back 😈 new season of #chucky coming 2022 pic.twitter.com/x24mc3uCVN — Chucky (@ChuckyIsReal) November 29, 2021

The new series was created and developed by Mancini, who is the showrunner for the project, and iconic Chucky star Brad Dourif returned to voice the evil doll in the new series. Mancini and Douriff have been working together on Child’s Play films since the first was released in 1988. Since then, Mancini has been the screenwriter on every Chucky film, with Douriff voicing the murderous marionette in each, as well as playing Charles Lee Ray, the vicious killer who uses voodoo to transfer his soul into the “Good Guy” doll that is Chucky.

Child’s Play 2 (1990), Child’s Play 3 (1991), Bride of Chucky (1998), Seed of Chucky (2004), Curse of Chucky (2013), and Cult of Chucky (2017), are all the direct sequels of the original film. In 2019, United Artists and Orion Pictures release Child’s Play, a re-imagining of the original film, which is not connected to the main franchise’s storyline. Neither Mancini nor Douriff was involved with the production of that film.

In 2013, Douriff’s daughter, Fiona, joined him in the franchise, playing Nica Pierce in both Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky. While speaking to Forbes’ Scott Mendelson in 2017, Mancini was asked what his favorite of the Chucky sequels as and the filmmaker replied, “Can I say two? It would be Bride of Chucky and Curse of Chucky.” He explained that the addition of Jennifer Tilly in Bride of Chucky and Fiona in Curse of Chucky made both of those films wonderful reinventions for the iconic franchise.